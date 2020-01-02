Muse® by Interaxon Inc. Introduces New Amazon Alexa Skill, Expands Guided Meditation Subscription Benefits

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Muse® by Interaxon Inc., a leading consumer neurotechnology and meditation company, today announced the launch of its newest product, the Muse Meditation skill for Amazon Alexa. The new Muse Meditation skill allows you to access Muse's award-winning guided meditations on any Alexa device using just your voice.

The Muse Meditation skill for Alexa includes 14 free guided meditations from its most popular meditation collections—stress, happiness and sleep—and is available to anyone with an Alexa device, including the Echo Show, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and more. Current Muse® Guided Meditation subscribers can connect their Muse® account to their Alexa companion app to access the entire Muse® library of more than 300 guided meditations. New users can purchase a subscription through the Muse® app, on choosemuse.com, or via voice through the Muse Meditation Alexa skill (voice purchasing of Muse Meditation currently available in the United States and United Kingdom).

The Muse Meditation skill, an update to the popular Meditation Studio Alexa skill, allows you to browse meditations by teacher, collection and meditation title. The skill also includes night mode functionality and meditation reminders. Alexa users can access the skill by saying, "Alexa, launch Muse Meditation."

"We're always looking for new ways to make meditation more accessible to our customers," said Cyd Crouse, CMO for Muse® and Co-Founder of Meditation Studio. "As voice technology continues to grow and becomes more ingrained in our daily lives, we wanted to make sure our customers could leverage this new technology to enhance their meditation practice and overall well-being."

The Muse Meditation skill is currently available in the U.S., U.K, and Canada. For more information, visit choosemuse.com/alexa.

About Muse® by Interaxon Inc.:

At Muse®, our team of neuroscientists, meditation teachers, and engineers develop state-of-the-art experiences using research-grade EEG technology. Our goal is to help individuals build a rewarding meditation practice and live healthier, happier, more connected lives through human-centered technology. Our award-winning neurofeedback devices, and premium content offering of guided meditations with responsive learning functionality, help users meditate by providing real-time audio feedback on their meditative state through the Muse® companion app. We make the intangible, tangible.

