Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'875 -1.0%  SPI 14'378 -0.7%  Dow 33'735 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.5%  Euro 0.9761 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'237 0.3%  Gold 1'926 0.8%  Bitcoin 26'958 0.5%  Dollar 0.8887 0.0%  Öl 78.1 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Lizenz der Regulierungsbehörde: Ripple mit neuen Möglichkeiten in Asien-Pazifik-Region
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Hedgefondsmanager Seth Klarman sieht "Alles-Blase" und empfiehlt neue "Jagdgebiete"
Wedbush-Analyst sieht in KI keinen "Hype-Zyklus" - Beginn eines Tech-Bullenmarktes
Die besten Dividendenfonds kaufen: Attraktive Renditen in volatilen Marktphasen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379thyssenkrupp nucera121805981DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

08.07.2023 00:41:00

Murphy's Eaglet Release a Success

New World Bird Sanctuary Foster Center to be commissioned to honor Murphy

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joyous event along the banks of the Mississippi River, the orphaned Eaglet fostered by Murphy the Bald Eagle was released along the Mississippi River to cheers from hundreds of enthusiastic supporters.

Kira Klebe, Hospital Manager at the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri, releases Eaglet 23-126 at The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Missouri, on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Murphy captured international acclaim when news of him incubating a rock spread like wildfire through social media. The story took an even more remarkable turn when staff at St. Louis' World Bird Sanctuary recognized Murphy's potential as a caregiver for a recently orphaned baby eagle (Eaglet 23-126 -- the 126th patient in 2023 at the Sanctuary's hospital), placing a calculated bet on his nurturing instincts.

"Today is a wonderful day for Murphy, for the Eaglet and for everyone associated with the World Bird Sanctuary," said Roger Holloway, Executive Director, World Bird Sanctuary. "We firmly believe that Murphy's exceptional care, attention and nurturing has equipped this young eagle with the necessary skills to thrive in his new community here along the Mississippi."

Captivating video footage of the release is available for download here (video credit: World Bird Sanctuary).

Additionally, The World Bird Sanctuary unveiled a significant campaign to raise funds for a new foster center which will enhance the Sanctuary's hospital in honor of Murphy, the orphaned eaglet and Murphy's Rock.

The commissioning of the new foster center represents an important milestone for the World Bird Sanctuary. With enhanced resources and capacity, the center will empower the Sanctuary's hospital to provide sustained and scaled support to the avian residents, ensuring their well-being and rehabilitation for years to come. For those interested in contributing to the campaign, please go to www.worldbirdsanctuary.org.

About Murphy the Bald Eagle, his Rock & Eaglet 23-126
Murphy's story began when the 31-year-old male eagle decided to incubate a rock in his enclosure at the World Bird Sanctuary (WBS) this spring. Due to an injury in his youth, Murphy can't fly, but he can walk and hop to low perches in his aviary. He used those skills to defend his rock fiercely from the other resident eagles, just as an eagle would defend its eggs in a nest.

Murphy's hormonal, nesting season surge would have ordinarily subsided after a few weeks, but an orphan bald eagle chick arrived at the Sanctuary about three weeks later. The eaglet was about two weeks old, young enough to imprint on an adult eagle. But Murphy had never formed a pair bond with either of the females in the eagle aviary, never built a nest or raised young. Staff had to answer: "Could he be a foster dad?"

The Sanctuary staff introduced Murphy to the eaglet carefully. They put the chick in a small, heated cage in an enclosure with Murphy. Murphy investigated and began feeding the eaglet through the bars of the cage. The WBS staff released the eaglet from his small cage. Murphy instantly took to his new role as foster dad and began watching over the baby and teaching him how to grow to be an adult eagle.

About The World Bird Sanctuary
The World Bird Sanctuary was founded in 1977 to provide care for sick or injured raptors. As the Sanctuary grew, so did our mission. Now located on 305 acres of Missouri hardwood forest, World Bird Sanctuary is home to over 200 animals representing over 60 species from all around the world. What began as a small rehabilitation center has grown into an internationally renowned rehabilitation, education, and conservation organization. To learn more, please visit
www.worldbirdsanctuary.org.

For more information, contact:
Patrick Barry
314-540-3865 / Patrick@ByrnePR.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/murphys-eaglet-release-a-success-301872357.html

SOURCE World Bird Sanctuary

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.07.23 Börse Aktuell – US-Arbeitsmarkdaten machen Anleger einen Strich durch die Rechnung
07.07.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte mit Zinsanstieg unter Druck
07.07.23 SMI fällt unter 11.000er-Marke
07.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Tiefrote Handelswoche
07.07.23 Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.23 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'395.10 19.20 53SSMU
Short 11'619.70 13.68 IQSSMU
Short 12'043.45 8.97 BVSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'874.90 07.07.2023 17:30:55
Long 10'502.15 19.89 VXSSMU
Long 10'257.95 13.85 5SSMXU
Long 9'829.24 8.97 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million US-Dollar wert
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS ernennt 180 neue Manager im Bereich Vermögensverwaltung
DocMorris-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: DocMorris sieht sich in Deutschland bei E-Rezept-Zugang benachteiligt - EU-Beschwerde eingereicht
Clariant-Aktie befindet sich dennoch deutlich im Plus: Clariant senkt Prognose für 2023 - Gewinnwarnung
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Freitagnachmittag im Minusbereich
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
nucera-Aktie steigt am ersten Handelstag an: thyssenkrupp-Wasserstofftochter nucera feiert Börsendebüt - thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen im Minus
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Novartis-Aktie: Niederlage für Novartis in US-Patentstreit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit