13.01.2020 02:46:00

Mundipharma Enters Partnership With Samsung Bioepis to Expand Biosimilars Into Hong Kong and Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mundipharma today announced a partnership with Samsung Bioepis to commercialize Samsung Bioepis' first-wave biosimilar candidates in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Mundipharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mundipharma)

The partnership covers Samsung Bioepis' biosimilar candidates in the field of immunology and oncology, including SB5 (adalimumab), SB4 (etanercept), SB3 (trastuzumab), and SB8 (bevacizumab).

Through the partnership, Mundipharma will be the exclusive commercialization partner, while Samsung Bioepis will remain the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH), responsible for clinical development, regulatory registration, and manufacture of the biosimilars.

"This partnership brings together Samsung Bioepis' proven biosimilar development platform with Mundipharma's commercial acumen and market insight and ability to increase patient access to proven treatments," said Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh. "This partnership will help to address the patient need in two important territories in Asia for immunology and oncology treatments," he added.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma's independent associated companies are privately owned entities covering the world's pharmaceutical markets. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer and non-cancer pain and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare. For more information please visit: www.mundipharma.com.sg.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology and hematology. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mundipharma-enters-partnership-with-samsung-bioepis-to-expand-biosimilars-into-hong-kong-and-taiwan-300985387.html

SOURCE Mundipharma

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.01.20
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
10.01.20
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Hat Warren Buffett Interesse am Flugzeugbauer Boeing?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
KW 2: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
ABB baut in US-Transformer-Werk Stellen ab
Boeing droht erneut Strafe der FAA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;