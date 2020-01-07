07.01.2020 04:40:00

Mundipharma Announces Exclusive Deal for Biosolution's CartiLife(R) in South Korea

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundipharma has announced today that it has sealed an exclusive sales agreement with Biosolution Co., Ltd, a Korea-based leader in cell-based biotechnology, to market and distribute its fourth-generation autologous chondrocyte implantation product, CartiLife®.

 

CartiLife® is an autologous cartilage-derived chondrocyte cell therapy for the treatment of cartilage defects (ICRS grade 3 or 4). Its key benefits include significantly reduced risk of host-immune rejection due to its autologous nature, direct restoration of hyaline cartilage, and a less invasive surgery followed by shorter recovery times compared to alternative, comparable therapies.

Under the agreement, Mundipharma obtains the rights to market and distribute CartiLife® in South Korea.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Biosolution to include CartiLife®, which adds to our portfolio of products for orthopedic care," said Mundipharma's CEO, Raman Singh. "It is also another example of our support for innovative treatments developed in Asia and our ability to increase their market presence."

This is the second deal between Mundipharma and Biosolution Co., Ltd following the exclusive sales agreement for the allogeneic keratinocyte cell therapy product, KeraHeal-Allo™, which was announced in May 2016.

About Biosolution Co., Ltd.

Biosolution Co., Ltd. manufactures and distributes pharmaceuticals. The Company produces cell therapy products, human tissue models, and other related products. Biosolution markets its products throughout South Korea. Biosolution Co., Ltd sells Keraheal, a cell therapy that has a 70 percent share in the severe burn treatment market.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma's independent associated companies are privately owned entities covering the world's pharmaceutical markets. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer and non-cancer pain and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

For more information please visit: www.mundipharma.com.sg.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062434/Mundipharma_CEO_Raman_Singh_Biosolution_CEO_Yoon_Hyun_Yoon.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062433/Biosolution_and_Mundipharma_Logo.jpg

