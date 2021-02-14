Multiva withdraws from any relation with Top Life Servicios and asks that alleged fraudsters must be punished

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Derived from recent information on the investigations of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on a band of Romanians allegedly dedicated to the cloning of bank cards through ATMs operated by the company Top Life Servicios. Javier Valadez, president of Multiva bank, declared that the financial institution has been clear about its position since last year. The bank withdraws from any crime that Top Life Servicios may have committed in the ATM network.

Regarding the participation of Mr. Olegario Vázquez Aldir, executive president of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles and a leading partner of Grupo Financiero Multiva, Valadez commented that: "these types of operational matters are not raised in the boards of directors. Mr. Vázquez Aldir stopped being a director of the bank approximately six years ago."

He explained that these types of ATM service provision agreements are common in the industry. Such operations are audited and supervised by international companies such as Visa and Mastercard.

Regarding the time that this contract lasted, he explained that on March 1, 2014, the commercial agreement with this company was concluded. It proved that the founding partners were Paul Daniel Lonete (who signed the contract) and Emilian Ciupitu. Florian Tudor or Adrián Constantin Tiugan, the people mentioned in the investigation, do not appear in the agreement.

Banco Multiva carried out all the procedures, audits, and reviews for these types of service providers. Following international and national operating standards, the results of which did not reflect any alarm signals.

In addition to being audited by KPMG, Mexican banking regulation is one of the most important and secure in the world. All the requirements were applied to work with the mentioned company without finding indications that would lead to an association with criminals.

Banco Multiva is a public company that reports monthly to the investing public in the Mexican Stock Exchange and is regulated and supervised by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

