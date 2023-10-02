MULTITUDE SE: Distribution of Own Shares to Employees Based on Matching Share Plan Vesting



Helsinki, 2 October 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude” or "the Group”) is pleased to announce distributing the second batch of shares from the Matching Share Plan ("MSP”) to its employees.

In line with keeping employee and shareholder incentives aligned, the Group launched a Matching Share Plan in Q3 2021. The plan allowed employees to invest up to 10% of their annual gross salary in Multitude shares. The total potential investment of 10% was split into two rounds of up to 5%, which the Group committed to matching for free at a 1:1 ratio after a vesting period of two years, providing that participating employees have held the shares and been employed by Multitude during the entire holding period without interruptions.

Shaun Vella, Chief HR Officer, said, "We are pleased to welcome the active participation of our employees to the Matching Share plan. It is a testament to the trust and commitment that unite us on our path to realising our shared vision.”

A total of 15,667 of the Group’s treasury shares are conveyed without consideration, according to the Q3/2021 MSP terms. The original uptake was 62 employees, and 49 employees were eligible at the moment of grant. The directed share issue is based on an authorisation by the Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2023.

Following the directed share issue, the treasury shares now stand at 105,836 or 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.

Multitude SE

Board of Directors

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE :

Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 18 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU’. www.multitude.com