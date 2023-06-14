Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Multitude Aktie
14.06.2023 14:45:00

Multitude publishes its bond prospectus and applies for listing of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Multitude
Multitude publishes its bond prospectus and applies for listing of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Helsinki, 14 June 2023 - Multitude SE ("Multitude" or the "Company") has issued senior unsecured bonds of EUR 50,000,000 under a framework of up to EUR 150,000,000 on 21 December 2022 on the Swedish and German bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 7.50 per cent. per annum and matures in December 2025 (the "Bonds").

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FIN-FSA") (Fi. Finanssivalvonta) has on 13 June 2023 approved the listing prospectus of the Bonds (the "Prospectus"), and the FIN-FSA has on 14 June 2023, at the request of the Company, notified the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), with a certificate of approval attesting that the Prospectus has been drawn up in accordance with the prospectus regulation.

The Prospectus is available in English together with a Swedish translation of the summary on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/fixed-income-investors/multitude-se.

The Company has today submitted an application for listing of the Bonds on the corporate bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading on the Bonds is expected to commence on or about 16 June 2023.

This information is information that Multitude is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13.49 CEST on 14 June 2023.

About Multitude SE:

Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 18 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com

For further information, please contact:

Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude SE
+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com

Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Multitude SE
+49 173 388 7612, maik.laske@multitude.com

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE
+41 79 371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

 


What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

