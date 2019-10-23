Multiple real estate properties available in next week's Ritchie Bros. auction in Edmonton

In addition to 9,000 equipment items and trucks, Ritchie Bros. will sell residential, industrial, and agricultural real estate in the five-day auction

EDMONTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Just seven weeks after selling 10,700+ items in September, Ritchie Bros.' Edmonton team will be back in action next week to sell another 9,000 items, including a large quantity of industrial, residential, agricultural real estate. All real estate will be sold unreserved—no minimum bids or reserve prices.

The Edmonton auction will be held over five days (October 28 – November 1). Equipment highlights include 235+ truck tractors, 120+ hydraulic excavators, 100 compactors, 75+ dozers, 40+ loaders, a large quantity of late-model forestry equipment and more. Also, in the auction, for the first time ever, are two 2018 John Deere 950K LGP dozers.

"Our October event has grown over the last few weeks as Western Canadian companies continue to right-size their fleets for current market conditions and position themselves for winter work programs," said Trent Vandenberghe, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "From transportation to late-model logging and construction equipment, global buyers will have a great selection to choose from. Our real estate offering is one of the largest we have had this year and crosses multiple provinces with both business and residential opportunities available."

Mr. Vandenberghe continued, "We encourage people to visit rbauction.com/realestate to do their research ahead of the auction and come prepared to bid—buying real estate by unreserved auction is a unique opportunity you don't want to miss."

More than 1,100 owners have consigned equipment to next week's Edmonton auction, including complete dispersals for Alberta BridgeWorks Inc, Big Bore Directional Drilling Inc., Connect Landworks Ltd., J & A Oilfield Services Ltd.

For more information about the Edmonton auction, visit rbauction.com/Edmonton.

