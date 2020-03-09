Multimedia News Release: Changsha: Press "Fast Forward" in Epidemic Fight and Production Resumption

CHANGSHA, China, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, is the provincial capital that is the closest to the epicenter Wuhan. Faced with the outbreak of the "novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19)", while making efforts on epidemic control and prevention, Changsha also launched multiple measures to help enterprises to resume work and production and to lighten the economic impact caused by the epidemic.

According to the Publicity Department of CPC Changsha Municipal Committee, Implementation Plan on Effectively Reduce Impact of Epidemic and Stabilize Economic Operation was launched to beef up the vitality of market entities; twenty measures supporting the small and medium enterprises were introduced to ensure no one falls behind; over 4200 civil servants were designated to enterprises as epidemic prevention liaisons to help resume work and production; sixty-one teams headed for the poverty-stricken areas to hire workers for specific enterprises to resume work and production.

Thanks to the strong measures, Changsha, the "city of intelligent manufacturing", was revived. In the factory of Sany Heavy Industry, nearly one hundred intelligent robots work in order. The first batch of overseas orders of excavators and bulldozers from Zoomlion Heavy Industry was sent to south-east Asia. The China-Europe freight train (Changsha) headed for Europe and central Asia with mechanical products, automotive parts and home appliances with Hunan features, and brought back woods and milk powder from Europe to China. From January to February, the running China-Europe freight trains increased by 142.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Changsha continuously optimizes its business environment and expands the support of finance to the real economy. Recently, Changsha held conference between banks and enterprises, with the theme "Battling Epidemic with Financial Measures". Fifty enterprises signed 48 projects with 14 banks, amounted to 50.2 billion RMB. The pragmatic measures smoothed the platform for the connection between enterprises and banks, and solved the pressing problems of enterprises. According to incomplete statistics, since the prevention and control of the epidemic, banks in Changsha added 153 billion RMB credit extension to nearly 4000 enterprises and granted loans of 89 billion RMB. Focusing on developing "Three Smart and One Self-control" (smart device, smart internet-connected automobiles, smart terminals, self-control and information security) and 22 superior industry chains, Changsha provided a richer, stronger and more convenient financial support to the real economy, which promoted the sustainable and high-quality development of Changsha economy.

According to local statistics, till March, 1st, 98.3% enterprises above designated size in Changsha resumed work, all key industrial enterprises resumed work, 87% foreign-funded enterprises above designated size returned to work, all the new projects among the major project started to work, and 94.3% of unfinished projects resumed work.

Located at the central China region, Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, is a famous cultural city with thousand-year history. It is an important city in the Yangtze River Economic Zone and enjoys such reputations as "the capital of engineering machinery" and "China's Happiest Cities.



