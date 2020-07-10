Multi-Office Greenberg Traurig Team Represents Black Dragon Capital in its Cross-Border Acquisition of Grass Valley from Belden Inc.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Black Dragon Capital, LLC in its acquisition of Grass Valley, a leading technology supplier of advanced broadcast and media solutions, with operations in over 20 different jurisdictions worldwide, from Belden, Inc. The transaction was signed by the parties on February 4, 2020 and closed on July 2, 2020.

According to Grass Valley, "Headquartered in Montreal and with over 60 years of experience in the media business, Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses."

Black Dragon Capital is a minority founder-led, and growth driven private equity investor with a focus on technology investment opportunities in industries disrupted by the impact of digitization on individuals, groups and enterprises such as retail commerce, financial services, healthcare, and sports and media. Black Dragon Capital was formed by technology operating executives with a track record of building market-leading companies and providing above market investment returns.

The multi-office Greenberg Traurig team representing Black Dragon Capital was led by Ejim Peter Achi (Shareholder, New York, Corporate). He was assisted by Richard C. Kim (Shareholder, New York, Corporate), Chang Won Choi (Shareholder, Northern Virginia, Tax), David Greenberg (Shareholder, New York, Intellectual Property & Technology), Roman Fayerberg (Shareholder, Boston, Intellectual Property & Technology), Barry Schindler (Shareholder, New Jersey, Intellectual Property & Technology), Jim Mace (Shareholder, Las Vegas, Real Estate), Stephen Pepper (Shareholder, New York, Anti-Trust), Leanne Reagan (Shareholder, Miami, Employee Benefits), Paul Ranis (Shareholder, Ft. Lauderdale, Labor & Employment), Sean Bezark (Shareholder, Chicago, Environmental), Thomas van der Vliet (Shareholder, Amsterdam, Tax), Thédoor Melchers (Shareholder, Amsterdam, Corporate), Thomas Timmermans (Shareholder, Amsterdam, Labor & Employment), Sabine Schoute (Shareholder, Amsterdam, Finance), Paul Westhoff (Shareholder, Amsterdam, Finance), Bas Vletter (Shareholder, Amsterdam, Corporate), Gary Cooper (Shareholder, London, Corporate), Graham Iversen (Shareholder, London, Tax), Peter Schorling (Shareholder, Berlin, Corporate), Nicolai Lagoni (Shareholder, Berlin, Corporate), Kara Preedy (Shareholder, Berlin, Labor & Employment), Pietro Caliceti (Shareholder, Milan, Corporate), Luigi Fontanesi (Shareholder, Milan, Intellectual Property & Technology), George Qi (Shareholder, Shanghai, Corporate), Koji Ishikawa (Shareholder, Tokyo, Corporate), Homin Lee (Of Counsel, Los Angeles, Corporate), Audrey Chang (Of Counsel, Houston, Corporate), Jeongseok Jay Yu (Associate, New York, Corporate), Alexander Mandel (Associate, New York, Corporate), Mark Sanchez (Associate, New York, Corporate), Katarina Varriale (Associate, New York, Corporate), Ylana Stumer (Associate, New York, Corporate), Alexander Sellinger (Associate, New York, Corporate), Lennie Bersh (Of Counsel, New Jersey, Intellectual Property & Technology), Sandy Chiu (Associate, Miami, Intellectual Property & Technology), Brian Assessor (Associate, Boston, Intellectual Property & Technology), Richard Mills-Robertson (Associate, New York, Intellectual Property & Technology), Kris Reichlen (Associate, Boston, Intellectual Property & Technology), Eric Ding (Associate, New York, Corporate), Kathryn Albanese (Law Clerk/JD, New York, Intellectual Property & Technology), Ida Zhang (Law Clerk/JD, New York, Intellectual Property & Technology), Emina Kwok (Associate, Las Vegas, Real Estate), Rebecca Rotem (Practice Group Attorney, Washington D.C., Anti-Trust), Maria Velasco (Associate, New York, Corporate), Linda Thonen (Of Counsel, Amsterdam, Corporate), Suzanne Walstra (Associate, Amsterdam, Tax), Rutger Sterk (Associate, Amsterdam, Corporate), Alette Kroese (Associate, Amsterdam, Corporate), Jacomijn Christ (Associate, Amsterdam, Corporate), Johan Nijmeijer (Associate, Amsterdam, Corporate), David Hirschman (Associate, London, Corporate), Patrick Fahy (Associate, London, Corporate), Eleni Pittas (Associate, London, Corporate), Miles Daly (Associate, London, Corporate), Declan Grady (Associate, London, Corporate), Rob Collier-Wright (Associate, London, Employment), Aonghus Heatley (Associate, London, Environmental), Lauren Mitchell (Associate, London, Real Estate), Ewan Mitchell (Associate Consultant, London, Intellectual Property), Kirsty Turner (Law Clerk, London, Corporate), Sara Melina Berendsen (Of Counsel, Berlin, Corporate), Carsten Kociok (Of Counsel, Berlin, Intellectual Property & Technology), Claudia Stremel (Of Counsel, Berlin, Tax), Holger Faust (Of Counsel, Berlin, Labor & Employment), Franca Biallas (Associate, Berlin, Corporate), Dante Campiverdi (Associate, Milan, Finance),Paola Furiosi (Associate, Milan, Intellectual Property & Technology), Martina Badessi (Associate, Milan, Corporate), Andreas Fiore (Law Clerk/JD, Milan, Corporate), Moyi Chen (Associate, Shanghai, Corporate), Satoshi Kubota (Associate, Tokyo, Corporate), Koh Ueda (Associate, Tokyo, Corporate), Shuhei Mikiya (Associate, Tokyo, Corporate), Katsuaki Saikawa (Associate, Tokyo, Corporate), Santos Victorica (Foreign Law Clerk, Miami, Corporate).

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,200 attorneys in 41 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP