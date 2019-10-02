+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 22:19:00

Mullen Group Ltd. - Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX:MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2019 Third Quarter earnings results at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:

October 24, 2019



Time:

12:00 p.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)



Webcast:

www.mullen-group.com

 

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, November 7, 2019, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 3654 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd---third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300930081.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
11:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
09:25
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel unter die Marke von 12'000 Punkten. Konjunktursorgen drückten die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB