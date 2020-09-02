02.09.2020 01:58:00

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Remaining Shares of Pacific Coast Express Limited

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the remaining 60.0 percent of the shares of Pacific Coast Express Limited ("PCX") that the Corporation did not already own (the "Transaction"). In 2018, Mullen Group made an equity investment in PCX as part of our strategy of investing in quality companies providing less-than-truckload, logistics and warehousing services. In addition to this Transaction, Mullen Group will acquire two (2) of PCX's operating facilities, one in Calgary, Alberta and one in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Transaction closed on September 1, 2020.

PCX is based out of the Lower Mainland of British Columbia and provides expedited handling of international less-than-truckload and truckload shipments to and from western Canada, the western United States and Mexico, along with shipments between multiple points in western Canada. PCX operates an owner operator and logistics model from four (4) locations with its head office in Surrey, British Columbia, along with operating terminals in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta and Winnipeg, Manitoba. PCX's operating results will be included in Mullen Group's Less-Than-Truckload segment and it is expected that PCX will add approximately $25.0 million of annualized revenue.

"We have made a number of equity investments in well-run private companies over the years with a particular focus on strong Canadian based trucking and logistics companies. The strategic rationale of these investments is knowing that at some point in the future these well-run companies would become part of Mullen Group.  PCX has strong ties to U.S. based shippers and a leading U.S. national carrier. This investment reinforces our strategic rationale of making long-term investments into businesses that support the consumer part of the economy, namely less-than-truckload, final mile delivery and logistics. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome PCX's 120 employees and contract owner operators to the Mullen Group and I know that PCX's operating performance will be strengthened by joining Mullen Group's less-than-truckload network," said Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the oil and natural gas business and the overall economy. Mullen Group believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, but results may be affected by a variety of variables. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Mullen Group disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. Mullen Group relies on litigation protection for "forward-looking" statements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-acquisition-of-remaining-shares-of-pacific-coast-express-limited-301122518.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 369.40
1.26 %
CieFinRichemont 60.50
1.24 %
Novartis 78.99
1.22 %
Givaudan 3’828.00
1.00 %
ABB 23.19
0.96 %
Geberit 520.40
-0.04 %
CS Group 9.91
-0.26 %
Sika 216.00
-0.28 %
Swisscom 496.70
-0.66 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.09.20
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
01.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
01.09.20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB