Mechel (spons ADRs Aktie [Valor: 30948296 / ISIN: US5838406081]
30.06.2021 20:17:00

Mullen Group Ltd. - 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2021 Second Quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date: 

July 22, 2021

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET                                                                  

Conference Call Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)

Webcast: 

www.mullen-group.com

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, August 5, 2021, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 7236 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd---2021-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301323531.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

﻿