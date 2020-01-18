+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Mullen Coughlin LLC Announces Expansion

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Bautista, former co-chair of Wilson Elser's Data Privacy Team, along with two additional partners and several associates, is joining Mullen Coughlin.  The new Mullen Coughlin attorneys practice in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas, with several attorneys barred in California. 

Consistent with Mullen Coughlin's unique cyber-focus, these attorneys will practice only cyber law, adding depth and geographic footprint to a team that now exceeds fifty attorneys. Mullen Coughlin is solely dedicated to data privacy, including pre-event counseling, incident response, regulatory investigation, single-plaintiff and class action litigation, and compliance.  With its unparalleled experience handling in excess of twenty thousand data privacy matters, including over 3,000 incidents in 2019, Mullen Coughlin is proud of its growing team which will continue to service cyber insurance carriers and their insureds.  This numeric and geographic expansion will enhance the firm's ability to provide immediate and efficient data privacy legal counsel to organizations. 

More information on Mullen Coughlin can be found at www.mullen.law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-coughlin-llc-announces-expansion-300989191.html

SOURCE Mullen Coughlin LLC

