28.10.2020 21:25:00

MUCINEX® Offers A Fun Way To Keep The Halloween Spirit Alive While Celebrating At Home

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea of a socially-distant Halloween sounds frightfully frustrating, but MUCINEX®, America's #1 doctor trusted cough and cold brand*, has created a fun way to embrace the spirit of Halloween while staying safe and socially distant at home.

Beginning October 28th, MUCINEX® "Ghost & Post" gives fans access to a new series of spooky Giphy stickers across social media platforms that feature the iconic Mr. Mucus haunting around in a variety of creepy costumes: think witches, skeletons, vampires and ghosts galore. That means you're just one selfie away from drumming up a night full of fun, fear and fright... while still embracing socially distant guidelines. These scary stickers can be found by searching #Mucinex, #mucus and #GhostAndPost on Instagram and Facebook Stories. An equally FRIGHT-tastic Snapchat filter is also available.

The brand hopes the simple act of hanging at home with The Monster of Mucus will motivate zombies and werewolves everywhere to avoid parties while finding creative ways to celebrate the holiday safely. In other words, you can definitely ghost social gatherings this year...but you don't have to ghost your Halloween spirit. Simply create your photos enhanced by the Mr. Mucus stickers on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, and then post along with the hashtag #GhostAndPost, and you'll be sharing and caring while having a safe and super-fun holiday. And for those looking to add some chills to their humdrum video calls, exclusive Zoom backgrounds are available at https://www.mucinex.com/pages/ghostandpost.

This initiative is part of MUCINEX®'s transformation from a traditional over-the-counter remedy to a health and wellness brand that boldly aims to meet consumer's needs on the latest social and digital platforms. It's all part of MUCINEX®'s ongoing mission to encourage self-care and health care, and elevating these conversations in fun, and often surprising ways.

About RB
RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally. RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/.US
*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies
*Among OTC cough and cold medicines, IQVIA ProVoice Survey, August 2020

PR CONTACT: Amanda Pisano, Apisano@legendpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Mucinex)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mucinex-offers-a-fun-way-to-keep-the-halloween-spirit-alive-while-celebrating-at-home-301162225.html

SOURCE Mucinex

Part Grp Hldg 832.00
-0.36 %
Swisscom 462.90
-0.94 %
Geberit 524.40
-1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 294.60
-2.04 %
Givaudan 3’792.00
-2.29 %
Lonza Grp 556.00
-3.77 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.30
-3.81 %
LafargeHolcim 38.69
-3.88 %
ABB 22.39
-3.99 %
UBS Group 10.59
-4.08 %
