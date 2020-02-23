|
23.02.2020 19:37:00
MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results
(TSX: MTY)
SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Feb. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -
Open to:
Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE:
Monday, February 24, 2020
TIME:
8:30 AM Eastern Time
CALL:
647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
THE FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS will be PUBLISHED AT 6:00 AM Eastern TimeFEBRUARY 24, 2020.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 1599384 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, February 24, 2020 as of 11:30 AM until 11:59 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.
