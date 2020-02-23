MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

(TSX: MTY)

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Feb. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -

Open to: Analysts, investors and all interested parties



DATE: Monday, February 24, 2020



TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time



CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)

1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

THE FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS will be PUBLISHED AT 6:00 AM Eastern TimeFEBRUARY 24, 2020.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 1599384 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, February 24, 2020 as of 11:30 AM until 11:59 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.