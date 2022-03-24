Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
24.03.2022 01:23:00

MTX Group Launches 988 Crisis SafeResponse to Help Agencies Adapt to Upcoming 988 Hotline Mandate

FRISCO, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group (MTX), a global technology consulting firm, officially launched MTX 988 Crisis SafeResponse (SafeResponse), enabling public sector agencies to assist individuals facing mental health issues to receive the immediate help they need. Beginning July 2022, 988 is the official national hotline number for suicide prevention. The sole designation aims to ensure anyone in need always has someone to talk to, someone to respond and a place to go.

MTX Group (PRNewsfoto/MTX Group)

MTX Group launches 988 Crisis SafeResponse enabling agencies to assist those facing mental health issues.

SafeResponse supports individuals in crisis by improving communications between community members and mental health providers, connecting call center operators, outpatient clinics, mental health facilities, police services, social services and more. Offering a flexible, scalable, 24/7 call center to ensure dispatch of appropriate professionals, SafeResponse provides deeper insights, increased capacity, geolocation features, seamless billing, linkage to care, wraparound services, including bed availability in short-term residential stabilization units and inpatient/outpatient care.

"SafeResponse is unique in its ability to directly connect those experiencing mental health crises to experienced professionals who can provide the care and support they need," MTX Senior Vice President of Health, Life Sciences & Human Services Namrata Kumar said. "Our goal is to enable a seamless experience and mitigate the volume of calls so that agencies feel empowered by the 988 hotline to meet the mental health needs of their communities."

Features:

Someone to Talk to

●     Provide flexible volumes and surge support through crisis call center staffing

●     Access with multichannel communications including call, chat, email and text

●     Promote community awareness of the 988 hotline 

Someone to Respond

●     Connect in real-time with GPS-enabled mobile teams

●     Assess necessary level of care with clinical decision support tool

●     Communicate with behavioral health agencies, treatment facilities and law enforcement

A Place to Go

●     Determine available crisis chairs/beds and outpatient appointments through systemwide bed registry

●     Coordinate crisis stabilization services and follow-up care through network of mental health services

●     Access data analytics for insight on available services

Modular/Configurable

●     Integrate existing platforms through technology-agnostic design

●     Reduce fragmentation through a coordinated system of care

●     Decrease repetitive emergency services and recidivism in correctional institutions by connecting patients with support systems

●     Meet reporting requirements

"We are committed to creating a safer, happier world," MTX VP of Public Health Lucia Marks said. "By supporting agencies and the communities they serve through SafeResponse, we can help deliver life-saving assistance to those in mental health emergencies."

MTX has been a trusted partner to government agencies during the pandemic by deploying emergency response management solutions to tackle the various effects of COVID-19 quickly, efficiently and securely. Before July, Americans needing help should call the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. SafeResponse directly addresses the unique challenges related to mental health emergencies, both on the side of the person experiencing the crisis and the side of first responders.

To learn more about MTX 988 Crisis SafeResponse, visit the solution's webpage, watch this video or contact info@mtxb2b.com.

MTX is also inviting public health professionals to learn more at MTX's Live Webinar on Preparing for the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, on Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022 at 2 PM ET.

About MTX Group (https://mtxb2b.com)
MTX Group Inc. (MTX) is a global technology consulting firm that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with leading cloud technologies.

