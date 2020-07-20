20.07.2020 22:05:00

MTS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, today announced that it will release its third quarter results on August 3, 2020 after market close.  A conference call will be held on August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). 

MTS Systems Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/MTS Systems Corporation)

Participants may join the live conference call by calling toll free 800-353-6461 (international toll 1-334-323-0501) and referencing the conference pass code 8588209.

The conference call replay may be accessed by calling 888-203-1112 and referencing the conference replay pass code 8588209. The replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET on August 11, 2020.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com/events-and-presentations/presentations. It will be available on August 5, 2020.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 28, 2019 and revenue of $893 million for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301096284.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation

