MTS Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today announced that the following resolutions were adopted at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020:

To re-elect Haim Mer as a member of the Board of Directors for a term expiring at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and when his successor is elected and qualified;

To re-elect Ms. Varda Trivaks as an outside director (as such term is defined in the Israeli Companies Law) for a fifth term and to approve her terms of service;

To approve terms of procurement of a directors' and officers' liability insurance policy for current and future office holders; and

To ratify and approve the reappointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, registered public accountants, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2020 , and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix such independent registered public accountants' compensation in accordance with the volume and nature of their services or to delegate such power to the Audit Committee.

The complete text of the resolutions and related background are set forth in the proxy statement distributed to the Company's shareholders and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Form 6-K dated August 20, 2020.

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S. and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

