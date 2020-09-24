|
24.09.2020 20:10:00
MTS Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today announced that the following resolutions were adopted at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020:
The complete text of the resolutions and related background are set forth in the proxy statement distributed to the Company's shareholders and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Form 6-K dated August 20, 2020.
About MTS
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S. and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.
Contact:
Ofira Bar
CFO
Tel: +972-9-7777-540
Email: ofira.bar@mtsint.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-results-of-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301137788.html
SOURCE Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)
