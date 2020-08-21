|
21.08.2020 00:33:00
MTS Announces first quarter 2020 Financial Results
RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
The Company recorded revenues of $1.15 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $20,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with a net loss of $128,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company had net loss from continuing operations of $32,000 compared to net loss from continuing operations of $130,000 in the comparable period in 2019.
On June 23, 2020, the Company's institutional investor exercised its greenshoe option in part and purchased 622,807 convertible preferred shares in consideration of $710,000, providing the Company with additional working capital.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "Our results in 2020 reflect the efficiency plan we implemented during 2019 in order to adjust our operating expenses attributable to the declining sales and to improve our operating margins. We recently entered the field of omnichannel contact center software. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. At the end of 2019 and during 2020, we started to see initial revenues from this new product. As previously reported, we are also continuing our efforts to find a suitable M&A candidate for our company which will enhance shareholder value."
About MTS
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S. and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, customer acceptance of new products,the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact:
Ofira Bar, CFO
Tel: +972-9-7777-540
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,642
$ 1,732
Restricted cash
635
1,464
Trade receivables, net
483
499
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
240
236
Assets of discontinued operations
170
172
Total current assets
3,170
4,103
SEVERANCE PAY FUND
330
653
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
55
62
GOODWILL
3,225
3,225
Total assets
$ 6,780
$ 8,043
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 118
$ 149
Deferred revenues
1,075
962
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,443
2,317
Liabilities of discontinued operations
485
516
Total current liabilities
3,121
3,944
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Accrued severance pay
403
831
Deferred tax liability
163
163
Total long-term liabilities
566
994
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital -
Ordinary Shares
27
30
Preferred Shares
19
16
Additional paid-in capital
30,643
30,635
Treasury shares
(29)
(29)
Accumulated deficit
(27,567)
(27,547)
Total shareholders' equity
3,093
3,105
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,780
$ 8,043
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended
2020
2019
Unaudited
Revenues:
Services
$ 924
$ 1,059
Product sales
231
224
Total revenues
1,155
1,283
Cost of revenues:
Services
372
392
Product sales
93
98
Total cost of revenues
465
490
Gross profit
690
793
Operating expenses:
Research and development
-
133
Selling and marketing
265
286
General and administrative
455
494
Total operating expenses
720
913
Operating loss
(30)
(120)
Financial income (expense), net
(2)
(10)
Loss before taxes on income
(32)
(130)
Income from discontinued operations
12
2
Net loss
$ (20)
$ (128)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations
$ (0.01)
$ (0.03)
Basic and diluted net profit per share from discontinued operations
0.00
0.00
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.01)
$ (0.03)
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
5,621,180
4,719,761
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-announces-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301116060.html
SOURCE Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Börsen haben am Donnerstag freundlich geschlossen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich derweil mit rotem Vorzeichen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}