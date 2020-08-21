MTS Announces first quarter 2020 Financial Results

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company recorded revenues of $1.15 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $20,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with a net loss of $128,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company had net loss from continuing operations of $32,000 compared to net loss from continuing operations of $130,000 in the comparable period in 2019.

On June 23, 2020, the Company's institutional investor exercised its greenshoe option in part and purchased 622,807 convertible preferred shares in consideration of $710,000, providing the Company with additional working capital.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "Our results in 2020 reflect the efficiency plan we implemented during 2019 in order to adjust our operating expenses attributable to the declining sales and to improve our operating margins. We recently entered the field of omnichannel contact center software. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. At the end of 2019 and during 2020, we started to see initial revenues from this new product. As previously reported, we are also continuing our efforts to find a suitable M&A candidate for our company which will enhance shareholder value."

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands





March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019



Unaudited

Audited ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,642

$ 1,732 Restricted cash

635

1,464 Trade receivables, net

483

499 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

240

236 Assets of discontinued operations

170

172 Total current assets

3,170

4,103









SEVERANCE PAY FUND

330

653









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

55

62









GOODWILL

3,225

3,225









Total assets

$ 6,780

$ 8,043











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019



Unaudited

Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 118

$ 149 Deferred revenues

1,075

962 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,443

2,317 Liabilities of discontinued operations

485

516









Total current liabilities

3,121

3,944









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES







Accrued severance pay

403

831 Deferred tax liability

163

163 Total long-term liabilities

566

994









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital -







Ordinary Shares

27

30 Preferred Shares

19

16 Additional paid-in capital

30,643

30,635 Treasury shares

(29)

(29) Accumulated deficit

(27,567)

(27,547)









Total shareholders' equity

3,093

3,105









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,780

$ 8,043











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Unaudited Revenues:





Services $ 924

$ 1,059 Product sales 231

224







Total revenues 1,155

1,283







Cost of revenues:





Services 372

392 Product sales 93

98







Total cost of revenues 465

490







Gross profit 690

793







Operating expenses:





Research and development -

133 Selling and marketing 265

286 General and administrative 455

494







Total operating expenses 720

913







Operating loss (30)

(120)







Financial income (expense), net (2)

(10)







Loss before taxes on income (32)

(130)







Income from discontinued operations 12

2







Net loss $ (20)

$ (128)







Net loss per share:





Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.01)

$ (0.03) Basic and diluted net profit per share from discontinued operations 0.00

0.00







Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.03)







Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share 5,621,180

4,719,761











