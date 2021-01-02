Mtn Dew® Partners with Burton Snowboards on One World to Help Promote a More Sustainable Future

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mtn Dew and Burton Snowboards unite to announce, One World, a partnership that brings both brands together around shared values of creativity, progression and sustainability in an effort to inspire others to reduce their impact.

The One World project includes a full-length feature film and a limited-edition capsule collection of hard and soft goods. The One World products are created with recycled materials including rPET Polartec® made from recycled plastic bottles. The project will also feature twelve episodes of in-season digital content. One World celebrates the global connection shared through the love of snowboarding, the respect for the environment, and the desire to discover what's next.

The full-length feature film, One World, which is now available on multiple streaming platforms, debuted in November 2020. Twelve original episodes of in-season digital content, which were created as an extension of the film, will be available this month on Burton.com. The Mtn Dew episode features thrilling action footage of sponsored snowboarders Danny Davis, Julia Marino and Red Gerard as they ride the One World limited-edition Backseat Drivers.

"Mtn Dew is excited to support Burton, our long-time partner, on this project, highlighting recycling initiatives via an episode titled 1029 Turns. Not only is this an opportunity to shine light on this incredible project, but also to continue expanding our relationships with our shared athlete partners," says Nicole Portwood, vice president, marketing, Mtn Dew.

The One World rPET capsule collection is now available exclusively on Burton.com and at select Burton Flagship stores. The collection of Burton-designed gear includes a fleece, insulator, hoodie, long sleeve tee, midweight stash pant, beanie, cap and tote. Additionally, the Backseat Driver, a limited-edition pow surfer snowboard was created for the collection and includes core materials made with rPET. Mtn Dew will make a donation to support Protect Our Winters (POW) on behalf of Danny Davis, who is an Alliance Member of POW and team rider for both Burton and Mtn Dew.

"Our planet is sacred and it's important to protect it," says Danny Davis. "I'm stoked that my sponsors Burton and Mtn Dew are taking an active role together to help raise awareness for climate change in a creative and exciting way through projects like One World."

One World was produced by Burton in partnership with Mtn Dew, Toyota, Polartec and Bank of the West. Mtn Dew is committed to supporting a larger corporate responsibility and long-term goal to reduce impact on the environment. The One World project with Burton and donation to Protect our Winters is an expression of that commitment. For more details about the program head to Burton.com/OneWorld and follow along in the conversation with #BurtonOneWorld.

About Mtn Dew

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About Burton

In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and dedicated the rest of his life to snowboarding. Since its founding, Burton has played a pivotal role in growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding. Today, Burton designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the outdoors. As a sustainability leader within the outdoor and winter sports industries, Burton is the world's first snowboard company to become a certified B Corporation®. Privately held and owned by Donna Carpenter, Burton's headquarters are in Burlington, Vermont with offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada and China. For more information on Burton, head to www.burton.com and follow our line at facebook.com/burtonsnowboards, twitter.com/burtonsnowboard and @burtonsnowboards on Instagram.

