MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® Announces Limited-Edition Flavor In Collaboration With Video Game Streamer Jack "CouRage" Dunlop

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® GAME FUEL®, the brand developed by and designed for gamers, announced the launch of a new flavor created in partnership with video game streaming personality Jack "CouRage" Dunlop. The brand's new collaboration with the popular streamer is the launch of a limited-edition flavor that's perfect for summer: MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® CouRageous Sherbet.

New MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® CouRageous Sherbet will be available for a limited time only on GameFuel.com

Rainbow sherbet-flavored CouRageous Sherbet comes in both zero sugar and mid-calorie beverages. It is the first time MTN DEW GAME FUEL has partnered with a gaming personality to create a new beverage, with CouRage not only helping develop the flavor, but also lending a creative eye to the design of the limited-edition cans.

"It's been a dream of mine to create something in partnership with MTN DEW GAME FUEL, but even I didn't think I would have the chance to create a new flavor," CouRage said. "CouRageous Sherbet is everything I want in a summer drink. It's cool, it's exclusive, and it has my name on it. It doesn't get any better than that."

As part of the launch, from June 17 through June 23, fans who pre-order regular or Zero Sugar CouRageous Sherbet, and checkout using the code TAKEOVER, will receive a limited-edition CouRage trading card. Rewards available while supplies last and will be shipped up to six weeks after order confirmation.

Beginning June 24, every case purchased on GameFuel.com will register fans for a chance to win one of 10 prize bundles featuring CouRage premiums, including hats, hoodies, trading cards, plus Game Fuel mini-fridges, and personalized video greetings sent directly from CouRage. U.S. residents 18 and older are eligible, with no purchase necessary. The promotion runs through November 26, 2021 and is subject to the Official Rules at www.gamefuel.com .

With nearly 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Jack "CouRage" Dunlop is one of the most popular video game streaming personalities in the world today. He is a content creator and part-owner of the premium lifestyle brand and gaming organization 100 Thieves. CouRage's collaboration with MTN DEW GAME FUEL continues to expand the brand's partnerships in the gaming community.

CouRageous Sherbet flavor will be available for a limited time only, exclusively on GameFuel.com, the brand's one-stop e-shop. The direct-to-gamer site is the primary marketplace for all GAME FUEL products, and features Victory Pass Rewards, a rewards program designed just for gamers. Visit the site at gamefuel.com. Plus, check out MTN DEW GAME FUEL on Facebook and Instagram . To stay up-to-date on the latest, join the conversation on Twitter at @ GameFuel .

