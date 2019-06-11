MTC (Thai) released - promoting the Muay Thai Industry

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MTC (Thai) was jointly established by the Singapore Gold Card Foundation and Cayman Kingka. Together with some Muay Thai industry associations around the world, the Muay Thai Industry Asset Benchmark Value Transfer System was developed based on blockchain technology platform.

With its advancements, the technical characteristics of distributed bookkeeping, openness, and traceability of the blockchain have brought the dawn of the integration of the global Muay Thai ecological chain.

Through asset benchmarking, MTC has realized asset digitization, transaction encryption, protocol intelligence, data block chain and link synchronization, thus opening up a complete industrial chain from investment development to transaction realization.

The MTC Passport System combines the virtual economy of intangible and digital cash assets with the real economy system of resources related to the Muay Thai industry, and is committed to areas such as payment, circulation, exchange, and financial investment.

MTC promotes the global Muay Thai industry and is building the most influential Muay Thai club.

MTC (Thai), the world's most influential Muay Thai Chain ecology, reshaping the global boxing ecology. Muay Thai chain MTC (Thai) launched on EXX exchange at Hong Kong time at 15:00 on June 7, 2019and started trading MTC/USDT at 15:00 Hong Kong time on June 8, 2019.

For more information, please visit: http://www.muaythaichain.com/.

