MTC, ABAG Invite Residents to Shape Bay Area's Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) invite Bay Area residents to help shape the future of the region through 2050 by providing their input at a series of "Pop-Up" events beginning Saturday in Napa.

MTC and ABAG are holding 29 Plan Bay Area 2050 Pop-Ups around the region that are scheduled through early November. MTC and ABAG staff will be on hand, asking the public for thoughts on strategies to make the Bay Area more affordable, better connected, and even more economically vibrant, healthy and diverse over the next generation.

Plan Bay Area 2050 is a 30-year roadmap, charting a course for how the nine-county region will grow and how it can support this growth with new infrastructure. Using input from the public, business and nonprofit organizations, and local governments, the long-range plan will integrate transportation, housing, the economy and the environment. The plan will be grounded in equity to ensure that no group will be left behind. It will also address resilience to earthquakes, wildfires and rising sea levels. For more information on Plan Bay Area 2050, visit: www.planbayarea.org.

The first Plan Bay Area 2050 Pop-Up event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, at the Napa Farmer's Market, 195 Gasser Drive in Napa. The Pop-Up location is in the South Napa Century Center parking lot.

Below is a complete list of the upcoming Plan Bay Area 2050 Pop-Up events:

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: Napa Farmer's Market, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa, at the South Napa Century Center parking lot.

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: Alum Rock Village Farmer's Market, 57 North White Road, San Jose

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2019
Time: 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Location: Richmond Library, 325 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Contra Costa College, 2600 Mission Bell Drive, San Pablo

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Livermore Art Walk, First Street, downtown Livermore

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019
Time: 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Location: Diwali - Festival of Lights, 10185 N. Stelling Road, Cupertino

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: Pittsburg Farmer's Market, Old Town Plaza, Railroad Avenue and 6th Street, Pittsburg

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: San Francisco State University quad, 1600 Holloway Drive, San Francisco

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: East Palo Alto Farmer's Market, Ravenswood Family Health Center, 1885 Bay Road, East Palo Alto

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Farmer's Market, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Location: Orinda Casual Carpool, Corner of Bryant Way and Moraga Way, Orinda

Date: Friday, October 18, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Heart of the City Farmer's Market, Civic Center, San Francisco

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2019
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Cherryland 5k Fun Run, 16301 E. 14th Street, San Lorenzo

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2019
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: College of San Mateo Farmer's Market, 55-57 W. Perimeter Road, Hillsborough

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sunday Streets (Excelsior), Mission Street between Silver and Geneva, San Francisco

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Smiles for All - Free Dental Care, 2400 W. Borough Boulevard, Suite 205, South San Francisco

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Time: 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Location: Santa Clara Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Vacaville Chamber of Commerce Job Fair, Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Serramonte Center Farmer's Market, 133 Serramonte Center, Daly City

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Lake Merritt, Oakland

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Vacaville Farmer's Market Downtown, Creekwalk Plaza, Andrews Park, Vacaville

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Vallejo Farmer's Market, 400 Georgia & Marin Street, Vallejo

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: San Rafael Farmer's Market, 3501 Civic Center Drive, San Rafael

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: The Transportation Museum, Brittan Acres Elementary School, 2000 Belle Avenue, San Carlos

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Petaluma East Farmer's Market, 320 N. McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Location: Soscol Gateway Transit Center, 625 Burnell Street, Napa

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: San Pedro Square between Santa Clara and St John streets, San Jose

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2019
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Dia de los Muertos Festival, International Blvd., between 40th Ave. to Fruitvale Ave., Oakland

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Pickleweed Library, 50 Canal Street, San Rafael

The entire list of Pop-Ups can also be found here: planbayarea.org/meetings-and-events/upcoming-public-events.  

MTC is the regional transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. ABAG is part regional planning agency and part local government service for the Bay Area's nine counties and 101 cities and towns.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtc-abag-invite-residents-to-shape-bay-areas-future-300931050.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

