09.10.2019 23:00:00

MT2 Firing Range Services Announces Their In-House Laboratory With Certified Chemist

ARVADA, Colo., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It is because of our commitment to quality and serving our clients with the highest level of firing range lead services, we decided to open up our in-house lab to begin offering a free firing range treatability & screening service," says James M. Barthel, CEO at MT2 Firing Range Services. " If you are wondering if your range needs to be cleaned, simply send us a designated sample from your range, and we will test it in-house to better help you evaluate your range reclamation, cleaning or lead treatment options, our goal is to help you save you time and money." continued Barthel.

The lab treatability & screening service report includes guidance on:

  • Determining quantity of lead for reclamation
  • Optimization of lead recovery system
  • Characterization of indoor range waste or range soil
  • Determining when cleaning/reclamation is viable
  • Calculating how much money you may receive for your range lead
  • Optimizing cost/schedule for range services
  • Providing no-cost price estimates

MT2 Firing Range Services is the ONLY contractor who is the premier all-in-one solution for firing range lead maintenance and reclamation who also provides the fully integrated combination of design and build construction services. They are sought after industry-wide to advise top ranges as well as federal and state organizations on structuring their approach for their firing range lead reclamation with Best Management Practices.

About MT2 Firing Range Services:
MT2 is recognized industry wide for being the nation's #1 largest professional provider of the full scale of outdoor and indoor gun range cleaning, environmental, maintenance and construction design/build services for both indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.
As the only firing range services provider with Nationwide operations, MT2 operates from our network of regional offices offering full 50 state coverage with OSHA and EPA certified work teams.
MT2 has a Lead Management Plan that gets the job done right the 1st time with zero-tolerance for regulatory violations at over 2,500 ranges nationwide for Law Enforcement, Military and Commercial ranges in all 50 states. No one reclaims more lead or finishes a project faster than MT2! Contact MT2 in your region to schedule your firing range project in as soon as 1-3 weeks.

http://www.MT2FiringRangeServices.com

 

SOURCE MT2

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:14
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
15:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
11:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09:31
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kam es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB