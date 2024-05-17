Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.05.2024 20:16:45

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting of trading in MT Højgaard Holding A/S shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

CFO Rasmus Untidt has sold shares to cover tax payment pertaining to vested shares, which have been earned and transferred from MT Højgaard Holding as part of the group’s long-term share based incentive program.

Further information:
Group legal counsel of MT Højgaard Holding, Jakob Lindholm, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 03 65.

Attachment