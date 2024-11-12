Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’791 -0.9%  SPI 15’703 -0.9%  Dow 44’293 0.7%  DAX 19’263 -1.0%  Euro 0.9357 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’807 -1.0%  Gold 2’602 -0.7%  Bitcoin 77’296 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8816 0.1%  Öl 72.0 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Aktivistischer Investor steigt ein: Nissan-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittag
Bayer-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Bayer senkt Prognose für Agrarsparte - Erneuter Milliardenverlust im Quartal
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im Oktober 2024
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bescheinigt Neutral für Bayer-Aktie
Suche...

Hoejgaard b Aktie [Valor: 827925 / ISIN: DK0010255975]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 13:06:43

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding upgrades outlook for 2024

Hoejgaard b
224.00 DKK 3.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MT Højgaard Holding upgrades its outlook for 2024. Revenue is now expected to be around DKK 10.5 billion (previous outlook: DKK 10-10.5 billion) and thus around 7% higher than in 2023. Operating profit (EBIT) is now expected to be DKK 440-460 million (previous outlook: DKK 400-425 million) corresponding to an improvement of 13-18% compared to 2023.

The upgrade is caused by strong performance in October and the outlook for better-than-expected results in Q4 combined with high activity and solid operating results in Q3. The progress is driven in particular by business unit MT Højgaard Danmark, on the back of improving capacity utilisation, optimisation of project processes and improved margins.

Preliminary financial figures show that the group generated Q3 revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (2023: DKK 2.4 billion) and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 126 million (2023: DKK 122 million), corresponding to an operating profit margin of 4.9% (2023: 5.0%).

"We are maintaining momentum and increasing efficiency. That is why we are now upgrading our outlook and taking another step towards improving earnings in the continuing activities for the sixth consecutive year and delivering the best results since the group was organised in the current structure in 2019,” says CEO Rasmus Untidt.

The Q3 2024 interim report is still scheduled for publication on 14 November 2024, and on that day at 10:00 CET, MT Højgaard Holding will host a conference call at which management will present results and answer questions (in Danish).

Contact
CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted by phone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment


Analysen zu Hoejgaard Holding A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:10 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
09:28 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
08:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
08:52 SMI-Anleger fassen wieder Mut
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’262.37 19.82 BLJS4U
Short 12’536.97 13.56 7CSSMU
Short 13’006.17 8.77 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’789.16 12.11.2024 13:06:30
Long 11’284.16 18.87 SSZMGU
Long 11’018.70 13.40 SSRM3U
Long 10’562.85 8.83 SSOMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Bayer-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Bayer senkt Prognose für Agrarsparte - Erneuter Milliardenverlust im Quartal
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
Salzgitter-Aktie höher: Kurs soll trotz möglicher Übernahme fortgesetzt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten