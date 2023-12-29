MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding completes sale of Scandi Byg

MT Højgaard Holding A/S has completed the sale of the activities in Scandi Byg A/S to Nordic Wood Industries A/S after all usual closing conditions have been met.

The sale does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2023 outlook as Scandi Byg is classified as discontinuing operations and thus not included in the group’s revenue and operating profit. The outlook is therefore unchanged for revenue of DKK 9.5-10.0 billion with operating profit around DKK 400 million before special items.

The divestment is part of MT Højgaard Holding’s strategic focus on the Danish core business comprising the 100% owned business units MT Højgaard Danmark, Enemærke & Petersen and MT Højgaard Property Development.

