SMI 11’104 0.1%  SPI 14’057 0.2%  Dow 33’171 0.3%  DAX 14’915 0.7%  Euro 1.1059 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’906 0.6%  Gold 1’697 -0.9%  Bitcoin 55’605 2.7%  Dollar 0.9419 0.3%  Öl 64.6 -0.9% 

Hoejgaard b Aktie [Valor: 827925 / ISIN: DK0010255975]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2021 12:16:38

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins tender for train workshop and railway facilities for DSB

Hoejgaard b
196.00 DKK 0.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has won DSB’s tender for the establishment of a train workshop and railway facilities in Næstved. The workshop will be used for repair and maintenance work on DSB’s recently purchased electric trains, trainsets and double-decker carriages. The tender is divided into three phases, and if MT Højgaard Danmark qualifies for all phases, as expected, the tender’s total value is expected to amount to around DKK 900 million.

The project is comprised of the following phases:

  • Phase 0: Implementation phase including kick off workshop
  • Phase 1: Cooperation phase
  • Phase 2: Turnkey and execution phase

It is expected that DSB, in accordance with tender regulation, will enter into the agreement with MT Højgaard Danmark after the standstill period expires on 8 April 2021. The turnkey and execution phase is expected to be initiated in 2022 and completed in late 2024.

The tender does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s previously announced 2021 outlook, but it will contribute significantly to the group’s long-term, sustainable development in the coming years.

Additional information:
CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment


Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Hoejgaard Holding A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten