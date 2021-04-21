MSQUASH Builds Second High-Tec Campus to Fully Capture the Evolution of a Squash Athlete's Journey

NORWALK, Conn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSQUASH, one of the world's leading squash academies located in Port Chester, NY, announces the opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in South Norwalk, CT. The new location will extend the range of MSQUASH offerings and services, to more fully cover the evolution of a squash athlete, and the evolution of squash and ball sport training at large.

Rather than being replicas, the two campuses will complement each other, further blending MSQUASH's combination of top-notch courts, unrivaled coaching and revolutionary technology.

MSQUASH will become a specialized one-stop-shop squash institute, covering every stage of a squash athlete's development—starting at age four and going all the way into Masters Squash, with a new important focus on professional squash.

No other squash center or academy provides their athletes with such a wide range of innovative training elements, supported by disruptive European and Australian tech partners, along with some of the best coaches in the world, all of whom creatively use this combination of technology and training to elevate the game of squash.

The MSQUASH South Norwalk Campus will offer:

A four-sided ASB ShowGlassCourt for PSA and national competition, as well as five ASB System100Courts from the German worldwide leader in squash court construction ASB .

from the German worldwide leader in squash court construction . Three Multiball courts for Mixed Reality ball sport training for players age 4-77. Kids will enjoy learning to play squash, soccer, tennis, padel, basketball and more on interactive courts from MSQUASH's German tech partner Fun With Balls . Younger children will develop all-round ball sports skills playing interactive games, as an on-ramp to different ball sports.

for Mixed Reality ball sport training for players age 4-77. Kids will enjoy learning to play squash, soccer, tennis, padel, basketball and more on interactive courts from MSQUASH's German tech partner . Younger children will develop all-round ball sports skills playing interactive games, as an on-ramp to different ball sports. Medical Grade Squash Movement Testing & Training Studio & Scanner optimizing functional movement guidance & training to build strength and prevent injury at every stage of their development.

optimizing functional movement guidance & training to build strength and prevent injury at every stage of their development. A Mixed Reality Balance Training Studio , as balance, agility and strength training is considered one of the major pillars of MSQUASH's physical training methodology.

, as balance, agility and strength training is considered one of the major pillars of MSQUASH's physical training methodology. A growing coaching team with internationally renowned coaches and in-house physical training and mindset experts.

Together the two campuses will have a total of 12 courts, with a larger footprint for supporting more diversified and specialized training groups, as well as national, regional and international tournaments.

Shaun Moxham, MSQUASH founder, explains why they are embarking on this new journey: "We are always driven by 'the next level.' The next level we need to take our athletes to, the next generation of training tools, the next generation of coaching practices. This new campus is completely in line with the just-released MSQUASH Performance Pathway Methodology, a roadmap for guiding players from one level to the next. I cannot wait to see the world of squash play at MSQUASH SONO, as we plan on hosting a multitude of events for all ages and levels of play."

About MSquash -

MSQUASH Founder Shaun Moxham developed 2x World Champion David Palmer and many other top professional and junior players, and opened the first Academy in 2018. MSQUASH produced in its first three years multiple #1 US Junior Players, finalists in National School Competitions, and got players recruited to Colleges like Harvard, Columbia, Cornell and Dartmouth. MSquash SONO will open doors in September 2021; Membership and Training registration will soon be open on: www.msquash.com.

Campus Port Chester, NY : 23 Waterfront Place, NY 10573

: 23 Waterfront Place, NY 10573 Campus SONO: 85 Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

