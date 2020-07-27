+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
27.07.2020 20:00:00

MSI Surfaces Celebrates the Opening of its Philadelphia, Showroom

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSI, North America's Leading Supplier of premium quartz, natural stone, porcelain & ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile, and glass surfaces, launched a new showroom and distribution center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a full offering of the company's flooring, countertop, decorative mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products. The showroom is located at 2600 Turnpike Drive, Hatboro, PA 19040 and will open on August 3, 2020. The brand new 72,000 square-foot space will serve residential and commercial markets in the State of Pennsylvania.

Robbie Pun, Philadelphia's Branch Leader for MSI, said, "Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers, will have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products. Access to a fully stocked inventory means they will be able to source and select the best surfaces for their projects – all under one roof." Dedicated well-lit and climate controlled areas, encourage trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions.

MSI's Philadelphia showroom features products for a diverse customer base that's developed around lifestyles, trends, and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring natural stone and Q Premium Natural Quartz; and bestselling products like Everlife LVT and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.

The slab viewing area will include over 250 colors of Quartz, granite, marble, and other natural stone slabs. A designated quartz gallery houses the industry-leading Q-Premium Natural Quartz collection. The lineup features 100 colors in an array of sought-after finishes like matte, concrete, and polished.

Due to the breadth of MSI products, the space is built as a trade resource across various business channels: residential remodeling, new home construction, multifamily, and commercial. "Vignettes display bestselling products in a real-life setting so that visitors can see the latest innovations in everything from hardscaping to porcelain and ceramic tile to mosaic backsplash tile," said Mr. Pun.

Rup Shah, President of MSI, said "With our new showroom and distribution center, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers across Pennsylvania. With a dedicated team of local professionals, local inventory, and a state-of-the-art showroom, we believe we can offer both the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region."

The Philadelphia showroom is open six days a week, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm- Monday thru Friday and between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Saturday: walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 30 state-of-the-art showroom and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone and glass products imported from over 36 countries on six continents.
For more information, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/

 

SOURCE MSI

