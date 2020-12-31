SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’572 -0.3%  Gold 1’895 0.9%  Bitcoin 25’305 4.6%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 
31.12.2020 04:30:00

MSG launches the Money Club Membership Reward Programme

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the New Year countdown, people are turning over a new leaf and starting a hopeful 2021, as well as the world's leading online CFD broker - Master Select Group (MSG), which just establishes a brand new scheme for clients in the new year. MSG announces that starting from January 1st, 2021 the Money Club Membership Reward Programme will be launched in order to provide a platform to appreciate the clients for using their services.

Starting from the first day of 2021, MSG's clients can earn points by depositing and trading. When the points are accumulated to a certain level, they can be used to redeem different types of gifts, such as high-tech products, luxury brand products, and cash prizes.

How to earn points, and how to redeem rewards?

MSG's Money Club Membership Reward Programme is free to all clients with a real account. All they need to do is register and log in the real account to the CRM system, click "Money Club" and enter into the point centre to check the membership levels and points.

There are 3 ways to earn points:

  • Clients with a newly registered MSG real account from January 1st, 2021 will receive 1000 points. And of course, the existing clients will also receive 1000 points automatically as a reward.
  • First deposit from 2021. Only the first deposit from January 1st, 2021 is subject to the calculation for both new and old clients. The clients will receive different numbers of points according to the amount of the first deposit.
  • Trading financial products. The clients will receive different numbers of points according to the different trading amounts.

    • When the points reach a certain level, clients can use them to redeem gifts as rewards. They only need to click "Redeem Gifts" and choose the items they like. After the application is successfully submitted, corresponding points will be deducted in the system and gifts will be sent by express delivery to clients directly.

    What are the gifts MSG will provide?

    So, what items could be redeemed as rewards? MSG has prepared three types of rewards for the Money Club Membership Reward Programme:

  • Lifestyle Products - Household items that help members enhance their happiness in daily life.
  • High-Tech Products - Trendy electronic products loved by techies.
  • Bonus Gifts, which will be deposited to clients' MT4 accounts include USD100, 500, and 1000.

    • Besides, the MSG team will continually bring new surprises to members every month since the Money Club Membership Reward Programme begin. The Master Select Group hopes their members can gain as much as they can from the reward programme during their daily trading processes.

    Here is more information about the MSG Money Club:

    The ways to earn points: https://moneyclub.msgforex.com/about?lang=en-us
    Gift list and more details: https://moneyclub.msgforex.com/goods-list?lang=en-us

    Welcome to visit MSG official website msgforex.com.

    For any question, please contact MSG CS Center

    Line1: https://line.me/ti/p/69znMq7fuL
    Line2: https://line.me/ti/p/6SyUaMU0kF

    SOURCE Master Select Group

    Banner Raiffeisen eSports

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Novartis 83.65
    		1.42 %
    Roche Hldg G 309.00
    		0.67 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
    		0.44 %
    LafargeHolcim 48.62
    		0.37 %
    The Swatch Grp 241.50
    		0.21 %
    Swisscom 477.10
    		-0.40 %
    UBS Group 12.47
    		-0.44 %
    CieFinRichemont 80.08
    		-0.52 %
    Sika 241.80
    		-0.66 %
    Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
    		-1.05 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    30.12.20
    		Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
    28.12.20
    		Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
    28.12.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
    22.12.20
    		Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
    21.12.20
    		Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
    17.12.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
    17.12.20
    		SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    30.12.20
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
    29.12.20
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
    29.12.20
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
    mehr
    Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
    Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
    Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
    Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
    Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
    Darum legen Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar zu
    Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
    SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
    AstraZeneca-Aktie schliesst im Minus: AstraZeneca-Impfstoff erhält britische Notfallzulassung
    Volkswagen-Aktie beendet Handel tiefer: Über 25'000 Diesel-Einzelklagen gegen VW mit Vergleich beendet

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
    Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit