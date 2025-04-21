Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’661 0.5%  SPI 15’705 0.5%  Dow 38’170 -2.5%  DAX 21’206 -0.5%  Euro 0.9310 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’935 -0.6%  Gold 3’425 2.9%  Bitcoin 70’618 2.1%  Dollar 0.8087 -1.1%  Öl 66.5 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
DHL-Aktie: Versand von Paketen in die USA teilweise gestoppt
DKSH-Aktie: Partnerschaft mit GentleGen in Thailand
Wall Street: US-Aktienmarkt schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie: Swiss vergibt Betrieb von Airport-Lounges an österreichische Gruppe
Unzufrieden im Job? Diese Gründe sprechen für einen Wechsel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.04.2025 23:19:00

MSCI And Moody's Launch Joint Private Credit Risk Assessment Solution

MSCI
452.64 CHF 3.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and Moody's Corporation announced on Monday that they have partnered to develop the first large-scale, independent risk assessment solution for private credit investments.

This initiative addresses growing investor demand for consistent standards and reliable tools amid the rapid expansion of the private credit market.

The collaboration integrates MSCI's extensive private capital dataset, covering over 2,800 funds and 14,000 companies, with Moody's EDF-X credit risk models. The result is a unique offering that delivers transparent, third-party risk insights at the individual company and facility level.

Leaders from both firms emphasized the solution's role in enhancing transparency and helping investors make better-informed decisions. This new risk assessment tool is separate from Moody's Ratings services provided to market issuers.

Monday, MSCI closed at $533.48, down 2.45%, and is currently trading flat in after-hours on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu MSCI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?