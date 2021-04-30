|
30.04.2021 20:30:00
MSA to Present at Wells Fargo Virtual Industrials Conference
PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. E.T.
This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://investors.MSASafety.com. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 30 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.
About MSA Safety
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-to-present-at-wells-fargo-virtual-industrials-conference-301281384.html
SOURCE MSA Safety
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- Asiatische Börsen gehen sehr schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte vor dem Wochenende mehrmals die Richtung. Letztlich ging es abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag ebenfalls volatil. An der Wall dominieren am Freitag die Bären. In Asien waren vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}