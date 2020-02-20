MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $375 million , increasing 4 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis.

, increasing 4 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $40 million or 10.7 percent of sales, compared to $42 million or 11.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $65 million or 17.3 percent of sales, compared to $65 million or 18.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. The company recognized a non-cash LIFO inventory charge of $2 million as well as a $3 million or 26 percent increase in research and development expense in the quarter, primarily impacting its Americas business segment.

or 10.7 percent of sales, compared to or 11.7 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 17.3 percent of sales, compared to or 18.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. The company recognized a non-cash LIFO inventory charge of as well as a or 26 percent increase in research and development expense in the quarter, primarily impacting its Americas business segment. GAAP earnings were $31 million or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $50 million or $1.27 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Operating cash flow was $77 million compared to $78 million a year ago. Free cash flow conversion exceeded 100 percent of net income, driven by a 170 basis point decline in working capital from the third quarter of 2019.

Annual Highlights

Revenue was $1.4 billion , increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis.

, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $186 million or 13.3 percent of sales, compared to $173 million or 12.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $251 million or 17.9 percent of sales, compared to $235 million or 17.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago on product margin improvements and strong leverage over operating costs.

or 13.3 percent of sales, compared to or 12.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 17.9 percent of sales, compared to or 17.3 percent of sales in the same period a year ago on product margin improvements and strong leverage over operating costs. GAAP earnings were $136 million or $3.48 per diluted share, compared to $124 million or $3.18 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $188 million or $4.80 per diluted share, compared to $175 million or $4.50 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Operating cash flow was $165 million compared to $264 million a year ago, reflecting higher collections of insurance receivables in 2018. In 2019, the company invested more than $57 million in research and development, deployed $33 million for the Sierra Monitor acquisition, and funded $64 million of dividends to shareholders. Dividend payments increased 11 percent from a year ago, continuing the company's long history of raising its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered record revenue in the fourth quarter, realized strong returns on previously completed restructuring programs, and drove substantial improvements in working capital," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. "For the full year, we achieved mid-single digit revenue growth, incremental margins of more than 35 percent, and healthy levels of cash flow while continuing to invest heavily in our business." Mr. Vartanian added that MSA's book-to-bill ratio exceeded 100 percent in the fourth quarter, providing a healthy backlog to start 2020.

The company's fourth quarter results include a $3 million or 26 percent increase in R&D expense as it continued to invest in and launch a significant number of new products. Among these was the launch of the company's ALTAIR io 360 gas detector earlier this month. Combining many of the capabilities of a fixed gas monitoring system with the wireless convenience of a hand-held detector, the ALTAIR io 360 enables connected work-sites while expanding MSA's addressable market into the area-monitoring space.

MSA also continues to advance the development of its connected firefighter platform powered by LUNAR, a wireless, hand-held device that provides thermal imaging capability, firefighter ranging, and motionless alarm through the use of cloud technology. LUNAR is expected to launch in the second half of 2020. Mr. Vartanian noted that for the quarter, more than 40 percent of MSA's total sales were from products introduced within the past five years.

The company continues to make progress against its goal to improve profitability in its International business segment. "Our team has been highly focused on driving growth in select markets, optimizing our go-to-market strategy, and rationalizing our cost structure. It is encouraging to see the returns of these strategic programs coming through in the quarter," Mr. Vartanian commented. The company's International segment adjusted operating margin increased by 160 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"With a robust new product development pipeline and a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to continue investing in the growth programs, talent and technologies that create value for our shareholders and advance our mission of protecting workers' lives around the world," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 375,255



$ 361,784



$ 1,401,981



$ 1,358,104

Cost of products sold 208,410



199,397



765,369



746,241

Gross profit 166,845



162,387



636,612



611,863

















Selling, general and administrative 85,165



84,558



330,502



324,784

Research and development 16,366



12,944



57,848



52,696

Restructuring charges 2,643



3,024



13,846



13,247

Currency exchange losses (gains), net (a) 2,476



(241)



19,814



2,330

Product liability and other operating expense 20,217



19,858



28,372



45,327

Operating income 39,978



42,244



186,230



173,479

















Interest expense 2,500



4,427



13,589



18,881

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



1,494

Other income, net (2,244)



(939)



(11,094)



(9,231)

Total other expense, net 256



3,488



2,495



11,144

















Income before income taxes 39,722



38,756



183,735



162,335

Provision for income taxes 8,173



13,614



46,086



37,220

Net income 31,549



25,142



137,649



125,115

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (387)



(259)



(1,209)



(965)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 31,162



$ 24,883



$ 136,440



$ 124,150

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.80



$ 0.65



$ 3.52



$ 3.23

Diluted $ 0.79



$ 0.64



$ 3.48



$ 3.18

















Basic shares outstanding 38,762



38,465



38,653



38,362

Diluted shares outstanding 39,366



39,104



39,189



38,961



(a) Year-to-date currency exchange losses includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,195



$ 140,095

Trade receivables, net 255,082



245,032

Inventories 185,027



156,602

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,676



3,555

Other current assets 97,383



111,339

Total current assets 693,363



656,623









Property, plant and equipment, net 167,038



157,940

Operating lease assets, net 51,675



—

Prepaid pension cost 75,066



57,568

Goodwill 436,679



413,640

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 52,336



56,012

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 56,169



56,866

Other noncurrent assets 207,367



209,363

Total assets $ 1,739,693



$ 1,608,012









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,063

Accounts payable 89,120



78,367

Other current liabilities 168,389



183,630

Total current liabilities 277,509



282,060









Long-term debt, net 328,394



341,311

Pensions and other employee benefits 186,697



166,101

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 42,632



—

Deferred tax liabilities 9,787



7,164

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 162,101



171,857

Total shareholders' equity 732,573



639,519

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,693



$ 1,608,012



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 31,549



$ 25,142



$ 137,649



$ 125,115

Depreciation and amortization 9,681



9,267



38,020



37,852

Change in working capital and other operating 35,482



43,281



(10,707)



100,920

Cash flow from operating activities 76,712



77,690



164,962



263,887

















Capital expenditures (13,081)



(15,340)



(36,604)



(33,960)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



(33,196)



—

Change in short-term investments 22,614



2,068



5,425



(55,022)

Property disposals 95



586



218



4,587

Cash flow from (used in) investing activities 9,628



(12,686)



(64,157)



(84,395)

















Change in debt (29,502)



(26,941)



(16,565)



(107,616)

Cash dividends paid (16,308)



(14,643)



(63,523)



(57,248)

Other financing 2,019



2,170



(4,536)



1,595

Cash flow used in financing activities (43,791)



(39,414)



(84,624)



(163,269)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,136



(3,556)



(4,242)



(13,508)

















Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash $ 43,685



$ 22,034



$ 11,939



$ 2,715



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 235,419



$ 139,836



$ —



$ 375,255

Operating income











39,978

Operating margin %











10.7 % Restructuring charges











2,643

Currency exchange losses, net











2,476

Product liability expense











18,464

Strategic transaction costs











1,463

Adjusted operating income (loss) 55,133



20,022



(10,131)



65,024

Adjusted operating margin % 23.4 %

14.3 %





17.3 % Depreciation and amortization











9,681

Adjusted EBITDA 61,203



23,535



(10,033)



74,705

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.0 %

16.8 %





19.9 %















Three Months Ended December 31, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 220,475



$ 141,309



$ —



$ 361,784

Operating income











42,244

Operating margin %











11.7 % Restructuring charges











3,024

Currency exchange gains, net











(241)

Product liability expense











19,858

Strategic transaction costs











213

Adjusted operating income (loss) 55,383



17,906



(8,191)



65,098

Adjusted operating margin % 25.1 %

12.7 %





18.0 % Depreciation and amortization











9,267

Adjusted EBITDA 61,291



21,168



(8,094)



74,365

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.8 %

15.0 %





20.6 %



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 915,118



$ 486,863



$ —



$ 1,401,981

Operating income











186,230

Operating margin %











13.3 % Restructuring charges











13,846

Currency exchange losses, net











19,814

Product liability expense











26,619

Strategic transaction costs











4,400

Adjusted operating income (loss) 226,596



59,910



(35,597)



250,909

Adjusted operating margin % 24.8 %

12.3 %





17.9 % Depreciation and amortization











38,020

Adjusted EBITDA 251,287



72,848



(35,206)



288,929

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.5 %

15.0 %





20.6 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 854,287



$ 503,817



$ —



$ 1,358,104

Operating income











173,479

Operating margin %











12.8 % Restructuring charges











13,247

Currency exchange losses, net











2,330

Product liability expense











45,327

Strategic transaction costs











421

Adjusted operating income (loss) 206,839



59,866



(31,901)



234,804

Adjusted operating margin % 24.2 %

11.9 %





17.3 % Depreciation and amortization











37,852

Adjusted EBITDA 230,982



73,169



(31,495)



272,656

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.0 %

14.5 %





20.1 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 1 % — % (5) % 3 % 18 % (1) % 4 %

— %

4 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % — % 1 %

1 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 1 % 1 % (4) % 4 % 19 % (1) % 5 %

1 %

5 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (2) % 5 % (1) % 4 % 12 % 15 % 4 %

(5) %

3 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 %

3 %

2 % Constant currency sales change (1) % 6 % 1 % 6 % 14 % 18 % 6 %

(2) %

5 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Americas Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 8 % (3) % (5) % 5 % 23 % 18 % 8 %

(1) %

7 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % — %

— %

— % Constant currency sales change 8 % (3) % (4) % 6 % 23 % 19 % 8 %

(1) %

7 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 3 % 4 % (2) % 4 % 18 % 27 % 7 %

6 %

7 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 2 % 1 % — % 2 % 1 %

1 %

1 % Constant currency sales change 3 % 4 % — % 5 % 18 % 29 % 8 %

7 %

8 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (12) % 13 % (6) % — % 14 % (22) % (1) %

— %

(1) % Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % 4 % 1 % 1 % 2 % — % 1 %

3 %

2 % Constant currency sales change (11) % 17 % (5) % 1 % 16 % (22) % — %

3 %

1 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (12) % 9 % 3 % 2 % 5 % (1) % (1) %

(15) %

(3) % Plus: Currency translation effects 4 % 6 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 4 %

4 %

4 % Constant currency sales change (8) % 15 % 7 % 7 % 10 % 3 % 3 %

(11) %

1 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 19 %

23 %

16 % Portable Gas Detection 4 %

6 %

1 % Breathing Apparatus 1 %

8 %

(11) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 1 %

(3) %

17 % Fall Protection (1) %

19 %

(22) % Industrial Head Protection (4) %

(4) %

(5) % Core Sales 5 %

8 %

— %











Non-Core Sales 1 %

(1) %

3 %











Net Sales 5 %

7 %

1 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 14 %

18 %

10 % Portable Gas Detection 6 %

5 %

7 % Breathing Apparatus (1) %

3 %

(8) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 6 %

4 %

15 % Fall Protection 18 %

29 %

3 % Industrial Head Protection 1 %

— %

7 % Core Sales 6 %

8 %

3 %











Non-Core Sales (2) %

7 %

(11) %











Net Sales 5 %

8 %

1 %

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months

Ended December 31,





Twelve Months

Ended December 31,





2019

2018

%

Change

2019

2018

%

Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 31,162



$ 24,883



25%

$ 136,440



$ 124,150



10% Tax charges associated with U.S. Tax

Reform —



4,475







—



2,518





Non-deductible non-cash charge

related to the recognition of currency

translation adjustments (a) —



—







15,359



—





Tax charges associated with

restructuring activities 584



1,794







584



1,794





Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-

09: Improvements to employee share-

based payment accounting (98)



(225)







(2,278)



(2,531)





Subtotal 31,648



30,927



2%

150,105



125,931



19%























Product liability expense 18,464



19,858







26,619



45,327





Restructuring charges 2,643



3,024







13,846



13,247





Strategic transaction costs 1,463



213







4,400



421





Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,476



(241)







4,455



2,330





Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—







—



1,494





Asset related losses, net 100



68







371



484





Income tax expense on adjustments (5,914)



(4,155)







(11,826)



(13,800)





Adjusted earnings $ 50,880



$ 49,694



2%

$ 187,970



$ 175,434



7%























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.29



$ 1.27



2%

$ 4.80



$ 4.50



7% (a) Included in Currency exchange losses (gains), net on the Statement of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Free cash flow (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Cash flow from operating activities $ 76,712



$ 77,690



$ 164,962



$ 263,887

Capital expenditures (13,081)



(15,340)



(36,604)



(33,960)

















Free cash flow $ 63,631



$ 62,350



$ 128,358



$ 229,927

















Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 31,162



$ 24,883



$ 136,440



$ 124,150

















Free cash flow conversion 204%

251%

94%

185%

Management believes that free cash flow is a meaningful measure for investors. Management reviews cash from operations after deducting capital expenditures because these expenditures are necessary to promote growth of MSA's business and are likely to produce cash from operations in future periods. It is important to note that free cash flow does not reflect the residual cash balance of the company for discretionary spending since other items, including debt and dividend payments, are deducted from free cash flow before arriving at the company's ending cash balance. Management defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to MSA. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of free cash flow is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider cash from operating activities determined on a GAAP basis as well as free cash flow.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.40 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2019. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-301007979.html

SOURCE MSA Safety