MS4M and ASI Mining Announce Compatibility for Autonomous Mining Fleets

MENDON, Utah, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASI Mining and MS4M, a provider of real-time mine management and optimization solutions, have entered into an agreement to ensure compatibility between ASI Mining's Mobius® Platform and MS4M's ControlSense® fleet management system (FMS) software for autonomous vehicles.

ASI Mining's Traffic Management System (TMS) is designed to work with a variety of FMS providers. This latest compatibility announcement will give existing MS4M users the ability to implement ASI Mining's Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) using an open FMS/TMS interface. Future MS4M customers will also have assurance of a pathway to AHS by leveraging this same interface.

MS4M's rapidly expanding client base includes 11 sites worldwide with primary production fleets ranging from 20 to over 100 units. As each of these sites consider future plans for autonomous operations, this interface will play a critical role in their ability to extend the benefits of autonomous functionality using Mobius as an autonomy platform. In addition, mines can further extend functionality via the growing list of Mobius-supported partner OEM vehicles and equipment.

"ASI Mining is pleased to work with MS4M and offer greater interoperability for all MS4M customers wishing to deploy automation solutions without having to replace the FMS, as is common with other AHS providers," said Drew Larsen, Director of Business Development, ASI Mining.

"We are excited by the opportunity to collaboratively support OEM agnostic solutions that enable the deployment of mixed autonomous fleets within the same operation," said Wilder Pando, CEO, MS4M. "Integration of our world-class mine management and optimization suite of products with ASI Mining's traffic management and onboard autonomy will provide mines with a significant degree of flexibility and optionality as automation migration paths are developed and implemented. Beyond supporting a staged approach in the presence of mixed fleets, this will mitigate the dependency on a single solution provider."

ASI Mining looks forward to working with MS4M to expand automation options for mine operators seeking to extend their capabilities. This collaboration gives mine operators a robust OEM-independent TMS and FMS combination.

As mining technology matures, an increasing number of mines are seeking ways to automate on their own terms, without the requirement to replace infrastructure or fleets ahead of schedule. Interfaces between systems from ASI Mining and MS4M help make that possible.

Mine operators interested in an OEM-independent approach using solutions from MS4M and ASI Mining can learn more at http://www.ASIMining.com.

About ASI Mining

ASI Mining is partially owned by Epiroc, which acquired 34% of the company in 2018. ASI Mining is recognized for its products and solutions in robotics and autonomous vehicle technology including autonomous haulage, semi-autonomous blasting, drilling, dozing, loading and other applications. In addition to providing solutions for some of the world's largest mining corporations, ASI Mining is also an automation partner for several global mining vehicle manufacturers. ASI Mining's majority parent (66% shareholder), Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) is a world leader in industrial vehicle automation. ASI serves clients across the world in the mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control, teleoperation, and fully automated solutions from its headquarters and 100-acre proving ground in northern Utah. Learn more at http://www.ASIMining.com.

