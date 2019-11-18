Ms Heidi Tang named "Sales Hotelier of the Year 2019" at Stelliers Greater China Grand Awards

MACAO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowning 19 incredible Hoteliers of the Year, the Stelliers Greater China 2019 Grand Awards Ceremony was recently held at the Four Seasons Hotel Macao. Nearly 500 guests attended the hospitality awards ceremony to support the industry's brightest talent.

Ms Heidi Tang, Director of Sales and Marketing at Niccolo Changsha, won the "Sales Hotelier of the Year 2019" award at the Stelliers Greater China Grand Awards. With over 13 years of experience in hospitality sales and marketing, as well as extensive experience in the exhibitions, corporate, travel agency and online management segments, Heidi has built relationships with many corporate clients and guests. Since she joined Niccolo Changsha in April 2018, Heidi has overseen Sales and Marketing – promoting the Niccolo brand regionally, domestically and internationally, and launching a series of innovative cross-brand campaigns with a diverse range of art, auto and luxury brands. Within one year of opening, Niccolo Changsha achieved first place in the RevPAR Generation Index, and all segments have exceeded business projections. Heidi has always been passionate about her job, bringing innovation to Changsha by sharing the city's splendors and secrets with visitors and guests.

Mr Jorgen Christensen, General Manager of Niccolo Changsha, remarked, "Heidi has the charisma, attitude and aptitude that make her the optimal sales leader and manager. She effectively engages with her team, recognising strengths, achievements and team efforts in a compassionate and engaging manner that I have rarely seen."

The Stelliers Grand Awards were first held in 2014 to recognize outstanding professionals in all areas of the Asian hospitality industry, while encouraging the younger generation to enter the industry. The finalists of this year's prestigious awards have been rigorously screened by a judging panel comprised of experts from the global tourism and hospitality industry.

About Wharf Hotels The Spirit of Discovery

Emanating the spirit of discovery, Wharf Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd, is based in Hong Kong and currently operates 17 owned or managed hotels under Niccolo or Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong, MainlandChina and the Philippines. Niccolo Hotels was added to the group's portfolio in 2015 as the new luxury collection, positioning the brand as contemporary chic. The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, opened in January 2018 as the brand's flagship, with one new Niccolo hotel currently under development in Mainland China following successful openings in Chengdu, Chongqing, Hong Kong and Changsha. Marco Polo's 13 international deluxe hotels in established locations within MainlandChina, Hong Kong and the Philippines maintain their ethos to explore, discover and experience a destination, drawing on the philosophies of their namesake, Marco Polo: an adventurer, a traveller, an entrepreneur and a connoisseur of culture - just as Marco Polo's modern travellers are today. Further details are available at wharfhotels.com.

About Niccolo Changsha

New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures.

Niccolo Changsha is located in Hunan capital's premier address in Furong District entertainment and business hub. Open in October 2018, the hotel offers 241 contemporary urban chic rooms and spectacular suites between the 86th and 92nd floors of Changsha IFS Tower One. Situated in the most vibrant part of the city, the hotel's facilities include contemporary function and meeting spaces offering scenic views of the city and Xiang river, elaborate conference and social event venues including The Conservatory, the luxurious Niccolo Ballroom, a sophisticated Tea Lounge, Bar 93, Niccolo Kitchen, The Spa at Niccolo and Fitness Centre. Reservations may be made at niccolohotels.com.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 13 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191118/2645685-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191118/2645685-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191118/2645685-1-c

SOURCE Niccolo Changsha