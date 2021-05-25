SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0958 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.2%  Gold 1’880 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’755 11.0%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 68.4 2.6% 
25.05.2021 03:00:00

Ms. Chong Chuan Neo, former Chairman and CEO of Accenture Greater China, appointed as director of Kirirom Group (vKirirom Pte., Ltd.)

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirirom Group, which is engaged in the startup studio business including Kirirom Institute of Technology in Cambodia, vKirirom Pte., Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, Representative Director: Takeshi Izuka) is pleased to announce that Ms. CHONG CHUAN NEO, former president of Accenture China has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Chong Chuan Neo appointed as director of Kirirom Group (vKirirom Pte., Ltd.)

Background of the inauguration of Ms. Chong Chuan Neo

Kirirom Group aims to create an ecosystem that naturally coexists in Cambodia's Kirirom National Park and creates new industries. In order to make this happen, we operate Kirirom Institute of Technology, which produces global leaders in the 4th Industrial Revolution era. We also operate a social platform called "Kirirom Nature Land", creating venture companies from emerging countries as startup studios.

Kirirom Group has its headquarter in Singapore, but we have concentrated on Cambodia as a business activity so far. On the other hand, in order to grow the business as a startup studio, it is necessary to connect with the business world in the ASEAN region and to emphasize the importance of the Singapore base. These two were our challenges.

Under such circumstances, it is a great honor to have Ms. Chong Chuan Neo as a director of vKirirom Pte Ltd. She has been supporting Kirirom Group as a shareholder and is active in Singapore's business and the education sector. We would accelerate the expansion of customers and collaborative partners in the ASEAN region, and aim to realize the mission of Kirirom Group.

Biography of Chong Chuan Neo

  • Chuan Neo has a proven track record in Consulting with global Multinational companies, Local and State-owned enterprises, in their business transformation journey leveraging technology and innovation. In her 29 years with Accenture, she has worked in the areas of Strategic planning, Best-in-class customer service models and Client value focused business, Cost reduction/control with Quality improvements and Post-Mergers/Consolidation/Integrations.
  • Her multi year clients include Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Motorola, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Marriott, Temasek Holdings, Shanghai Ports, Modern Terminals HongKong.
  • She also held management roles in Accenture. She led Accenture's Asia pacific Industrial, Travel & Transport and Consumer business for over 10 years. She is the former Chairman and Country Managing Director for Accenture Greater China (2015-2018). In these roles, she has been responsible for Strategic Planning and Execution, Growth and Profitability, Leadership development, Corporate governance and Risk management and Client satisfaction. 
  • Chuan Neo graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science degree (double majors in Computer Science and Mathematics). She also attended Executive education in Business and leadership at IMD Lausanne Switzerland. 
  • Chuan Neo has lived as worked across many cities in Asia pacific such as Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Shanghai , Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta, Yangon, Ho Chi Minh, Phnom Penh and Sydney.
  • Chuan Neo is currently an Operating Director with Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm with USD108 billion in assets under management. She is also a Board member of National University of Singapore (NUS) Graduate Investment and an Executive council member of NUS Innovation and Enterprise. 

    • About Kirirom Group

    Kirirom Group is a group of seven companies headquartered in Singapore and based in Cambodia and Japan. We are developing our projects such as the ecotourism development projects in Kirirom National Park, Cambodia, Kirirom Pine Resort (plateau glamping resort), Kirirom Institute of Technology (university that fosters global leaders in the 4th industrial revolution era), Kirirom Incubation Center and also an IT business called A2A Digital. Kirirom will be the epicenter of the IT business community in Cambodia and ASEAN, and we aim to spread this model around the world.

    Company Overview
    Company Name: vKirirom Pte Ltd.
    Managing Director: CEO Takeshi Izuka
    Location: Singapore
    URL:  https://global.kirirom.studio (Kirirom Group Corporate Website) 
    Contact: https://global.kirirom.studio/contact/

    SOURCE vKirirom Pte., Ltd.

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Inside

    21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
    21.05.21 Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV
    21.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
    21.05.21 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE im Rallymodus
    21.05.21 SMI hält Kontakt zum Rekordhoch
    21.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal erneut bestätigt / EUR/USD – Am Widerstand
    20.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
    14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
    mehr

    DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend?

    Die DWS ist ein Asset Manager mit 65-jähriger Geschichte und einer der grössten ETF Anbieter in Europa. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Sven Württemberger, Head of Client Coverage in der Schweiz. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt er die Unterschiede zwischen aktiv und passiv gemanagten Anlagen. Wie die Volumina zwischen diesen beiden Anlageformen verteilt sind und was für die europäische Zukunft aus den USA abgeleitet werden kann erläutert Sven Württemberger. Weiterhin wirft er auch einen Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit, welches einen immer grösseren Stellwert in der Anlagewelt einnimmt.

    Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Gefälschte Produkte: Diese Menge vernichtete Amazon in 2020
    In diese Kryptowährung neben Bitcoin ist Jim Cramer investiert
    Weiteres Auf und Ab am Kryptomarkt: Bitcoin & Co. steigen
    CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse und Sanjeev Gupta in Verhandlungen um Greensill-Forderungen
    Cybersecurity im Blick: Welche Aktien nach dem Cyberangriff auf US-Pipeline profitieren könnten
    Börsen in Fernost: Nikkei und Shanghai präsentieren sich stabil
    Grüne Coins? Wie Cardano und Peercoin von Musks Bitcoin-Kritik profitieren
    Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
    Turbulenzen am Kryptowährungsmarkt halten an - Kurse brechen ein
    Habeck: Europäische Zentralbank muss Klimarisiken berücksichtigen

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit