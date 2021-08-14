SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’780 1.5%  Bitcoin 43’578 6.1%  Dollar 0.9164 -0.8%  Öl 70.3 -1.3% 
14.08.2021 18:10:00

MRO Market's COVID-19 Impact and Recover Analysis Procurement Intelligence Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MRO Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

MRO Market Procurement Research Report

The MRO market is poised to grow by USD 130 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top MRO suppliers listed in this report:

This MRO procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Sonepar             
  • Ferguson Plc
  • W.W. Grainger Inc.        
  • WESCO International Inc.

www.spendedge.com/report/mro-equipment-and-supplies-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

  • Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

  • Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the MRO that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my MRO TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mro-markets-covid-19-impact-and-recover-analysis-procurement-intelligence-report--spendedge-301355104.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

