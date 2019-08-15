MRO Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leader in the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI), today announced it ranked No. 3318 on Inc. magazine's 38th annual Inc. 5000—an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. MRO's appearance on the annual list is a rare fifth showing after the company ranked No. 4620 in 2018, No. 3988 in 2017, No. 3903 in 2016 and No. 3290 in 2015.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can make that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and the ability to seize opportunities."

The average company on the 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"MRO continues to expand consistently every year while maintaining both high client retention and satisfaction," said Stephen Hynes, CEO of MRO. "Excellence is a core value that our clients have come to expect and appreciate. We will honor their trust by delivering exceptional service as we grow."

In addition to being recognized for its growth through the Inc. 5000 listing, MRO was commended by third-party organizations for its quality, service and technology. In 2019, MRO was named the KLAS Category Leader for Release of Information services for the sixth year in a row, received four Stevie Awards for superior customer service and was recognized for Innovation in Health Information Management Services by Corporate LiveWire.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, sortable by industry, regions and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated #1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI). In addition to ROI, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions is comprised of government and commercial payer audit management and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

