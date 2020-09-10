Experten-Seminar live um 18 Uhr: So investieren Profis in die Gewinner von morgen! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.09.2020 13:11:00

MRMC and Dimension drive volumetric video capture innovation forward with the introduction of the Polymotion Stage Truck

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In another world first, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC - A Nikon Company) have today unveiled the Polymotion Stage Truck – the pinnacle of mobile volumetric video capture (3D video) technology.

 

 

The Polymotion Stage Truck is the world's first 3-in-1 mobile volumetric studio on wheels. Developed to support the time-sensitive content creation needs of broadcasters, sports personalities and creative agencies, this truly mobile platform is capable of shooting volumetric video, taking 3D stills and full avatar creation, anywhere in the world.

The mobile volumetric technology last month picked up the coveted SVG Sports TV Award 2020 for the Outstanding Production Achievement (Innovation). In partnership with Sky Sports, digital replicas of the world's top golfers were created for the purpose of never seen before swing analysis at the 148th Open. The judges said: "Combining volumetric capture and replay to great effect under difficult conditions, the judges felt that it was one of those innovations that make you wonder 'how did they do that?' This is definitely the kind of innovation that moves the industry forward."

Speed and accuracy of deployment are key features for Polymotion Stage Truck. State-of-the-art hydraulic systems expand the trailer, effectively tripling its footprint to present a green screen capture room of 46m2 in size while automatic self-levelling hydraulics provide the stability that volumetric video capture demands.

 

 

Internally, the Polymotion Stage Truck has been designed for maximum flexibility and talent capture. In addition to the studio space, two fully climate-controlled multi-purpose rooms offer options for easy to access hair, makeup and wardrobe facilities, green rooms or even additional photo studios, delivering the full studio experience on location. Entrances and exits at both ends of the trailer allow the talent to quickly enter/exit the studio, ideal for capturing large groups of individuals, such as sports teams or an entire cast. The trailer also features a full preprocessing data centre for quick footage review allowing creative decisions to be made on the spot.

Sara Gamble, Head of Volumetric Solutions, stated: "With Stage Dome and Stage Truck we can go to any location to capture talent, supporting the industry by delivering creative content on site."

During the global pandemic the Polymotion Stage Truck is operating under 'safe-shoot' conditions in accordance with Government and APA guidelines.

Simon Windsor, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Dimension, said: "These revolutionary mobile capture studios will enable new forms of virtual entertainment and content across sport, music, fashion and more. From Sky's Britannia VR to the War of the Worlds immersive experience, volumetric and real-time technologies are raising the bar for entertainment with new possibilities emerging every day."

The Polymotion Stage Truck, alongside the Polymotion Stage Dome, will change how volumetric video is captured across the entertainment and sports industries and deliver new opportunities for providing unique and immersive content.

Watch Polymotion Stage Truck video 
Image library

For more information please contact: press@mrmoco.com, +44 (0)1342 838000

About MRMC
About Nikon
About Dimension

MRMC Logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeSYjAS1-t4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251647/Polymotion_Stage_Truck.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028929/MRMC_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 62.60
1.89 %
LafargeHolcim 43.62
0.39 %
Adecco Group 48.68
0.14 %
Nestle 110.06
0.04 %
The Swatch Grp 203.20
-0.15 %
Sika 215.10
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 325.25
-1.17 %
Geberit 519.60
-1.25 %
Swisscom 503.00
-1.26 %
Swiss Re 77.32
-1.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Food-Delivery im Trend
08:41
Anleger werden wieder optimistischer
07:45
Weekly-Hits: Versicherer – Hoffnungsvolle Preisentwicklung / Casino-Betreiber – Teilgeschütztes “Glücksspiel”
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie legt zu
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich
Meilenstein für Tether: Bitcoin und PayPal in einem bestimmten Punkt überholt
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla haussiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert in einer engen Range um seinen Vortagesschluss. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag vorwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB