MRM Names Ronald Ng Global Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, today announced it has named Ronald Ng EVP, Global Chief Creative Officer, who will be based in the agency's New York office. Ng moves to MRM from his role as Global Chief Creative Officer at Isobar.

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO, MRM, said, "Ronald is an incredible talent with a passion for creative technology and a record of innovation that makes him the perfect global creative leader for MRM as we continue to leverage data, analytics and technology capabilities across our network, and expand our offerings in a creatively synchronized way to solve brand challenges for our clients."

Ng joined Isobar in 2018, and helped lead the company to its most successful year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2019, and across all WARC-ranked global shows for creativity in e-Commerce, Data and Operational Transformation.

"We are making a huge bet on MRM being even more of a force for McCann Worldgroup going forward, so adding the highest caliber talent is priority number one," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman of McCann Worldgroup. "But you also need that talent to be wildly inspiring and genuinely a good person. Ronald is the gold standard when it comes to this rare combination."

Ng studied journalism, advertising and broadcasting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and began his career as a copywriter at JWT Malaysia. He rose up the ranks in the Malaysian agency world, first at McCann Worldgroup, then Bozell, Saatchi & Saatchi and finally BBDO, where he became Chief Creative Officer. Ng moved back to the U.S. to serve as Executive Vice President/Executive Creative Director for BBDO Worldwide in New York, then Chief Creative Officer of BBDO Singapore. He moved to Digitas North America, first as Chief Creative Officer, North America, then as Global Chief Creative Officer, where he led the agency to win the Cannes Lions Creative Data Grand Prix and a ranking of No.1 Digital Agency in the world in the WARC rankings. In 2018, he was recruited to the role of Global Chief Creative Officer at Isobar. At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, Ng will serve as Jury President of the inaugural Creative Business Transformation Lions category.

Ng said, "MRM is uniquely organized to help brands win by building meaningful relationships with people. I can't wait to partner with Kate, Rob, the teams and clients to connect the dots between technology, data, commerce and strategy, and supercharge it all with creativity. When we crack the code for innovative experiences, there is unlimited potential for what we can achieve together."

MRM, which this year was designated for the fourth straight year as a "Leader" in Gartner Inc.'s prestigious "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies," has been significantly expanding its data, analytics and technology capabilities over the last few years. It continued to grow its global MRM Commerce capabilities, created and launched four new proprietary data and analytics software programs that generate insights faster and more meaningfully for clients, further leveraged innovative partnerships with Salesforce and Adobe, opened additional international LAB13 innovation labs and introduced expanded capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), that included registering a number of patents. Additionally, the agency was recently named Agency Of The Year at the 2020 Association of National Advertisers' (ANA) B2 Awards and one of the "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company magazine.

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 35-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

