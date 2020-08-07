MRI-Linac Consortium to Use RSSearch Patient Registry to Collect and Track MRI-Guided Radiotherapy Treatment Delivery and Outcomes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiosurgery Society (RSS), a non-profit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery, today announced that the MRI-Linac Consortium will use the Radiosurgery Society's RSSearch Patient Registry as a centralized database to collect and track treatment delivery and outcomes of patients treated with the MRI-guided radiotherapy.

The MRI-Linac Consortium will be entering prospective and retrospective data on subjects treated with MRI-guided radiotherapy across multiple tumor sites. Combining data from multiple centers will allow the consortium members to analyze the collective data and publish their findings, which will include many of the first patients treated using this MRI-guided radiotherapy. The Consortium's initial project will focus on gastrointestinal tumors, specifically pancreas and oligometastatic disease, to explore the clinical utility of MRI-guided radiotherapy on these traditionally difficult to treat indications.

"We are embarking on a unique collaboration with the Radiosurgery Society and ViewRay to advance the science and clinical practice of MRI-guided radiotherapy," said Michael Chuong, M.D., Director of the MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Program at Miami Cancer Institute and member of the ViewRay Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium. "The RSSearch Registry provides a comprehensive and flexible system where we can use existing data fields and also customize new ones specific to our study, which will facilitate the analysis of patients treated on MRIdian at various institutions across the globe. Through our contributions to the RSSearch Registry, we hope to demonstrate how MRIdian can achieve substantial clinical benefit for cancer patients."

The RSSearch Patient Registry is an observational multi-institutional registry established to standardize data collection from patients treated with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). With data from more than 25,000 patient cases treated with SRS/SBRT, the RSSearch Patient Registry is the largest and most robust live database of its kind in the field of SRS/SBRT managed by a professional medical society.

"We are excited to support the research efforts of the Consortium to advance the field of MRI- guided radiotherapy as a new technology for cancer treatments and patient care. The RSSearch Registry continues to grow and is a valuable resource for multi-institutional observational studies and prospective clinical trials investigating stereotactic radiotherapy and advancing therapies," said Iris Gibbs, M.D., President of the RSS Board of Directors.

The RSSearch Patient Registry collects information including patient demographics, lesion characteristics, treatment practices and outcome information including local control, disease progression, survival, toxicity and patient-reported quality of life information. Aggregate data analysis has resulted in several publications on clinical outcomes for radiosurgery treatment of lung tumors, liver metastases, metastatic brain tumors, recurrent head and neck cancer and prostate cancer.

Initially conceptualized and designed in 2005 by a Clinical Advisory Board comprised of radiation oncologists, neurosurgeons, medical oncologists and medical physicists, the RSSearch Patient Registry provides a method to collect standardized data on the use of SRS/SBRT treatment practices and outcomes to help determine its most effective clinical use.

The RSSearch Patient Registry is managed by the RSS and the RSSearch Clinical Advisory Committee, made up of professionals involved in the management and care of patients treated with SRS/SBRT. The registry currently has 26 active sites and more than 80 trained users. Participation in the registry is voluntary and all centers treating patients with SRS/SBRT clinically are encouraged to participate. The RSSearch Patient Registry is listed on ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier (NCT number): NCT01885299).

Interested centers should contact Jan Jenkins, RN, Clinical Program Manager at the Radiosurgery Society at jjenkins@therss.org.

The Radiosurgery Society (RSS) – a non-profit, independent, multi-disciplinary organization of surgeons, radiation oncologists, physicists, and allied professionals, who are dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery. Originally formed in 2002 and becoming (501c6) in 2008, the Radiosurgery Society today (http://www.therss.org) represents approximately 600 members who perform stereotactic body radiotherapy and radiosurgery in hospitals and freestanding centers throughout the world.

