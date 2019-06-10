10.06.2019 19:00:00

MRCOOL DIY Wins Award at National Hardware Show

HICKORY, Ky., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRCOOL today announced its premiere HVAC product, the MRCOOL DIY ductless mini-split heat pump, was a Plumbing & Electrical: Best in Class winner at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, NV. The MRCOOL DIY beat dozens of other competitors to take second place in the Best New Product category for the 2019 show.

"This is a big honor for us," said Kyle Farmer, MRCOOL trade show team. "This is MRCOOL's first year attending the National Hardware Show. And to come out with the DIY and take second for the Best New Product—we're elated. We had a lot of folks come by the booth. Got a lot of great comments. We'll definitely be back next year."

Mr. Farmer believes the MRCOOL DIY debuted so well at the National Hardware Show, because unlike conventional mini-split heat pumps the MRCOOL DIY comes with special lines that can connect quickly and easily. The system is pre-charged and sealed from the factory, so there is no need to vacuum or charge the system to complete the installation.

"I think what really appealed to voters was the simplicity. The MRCOOL DIY just decreases the complexity of a ductless installation," Farmer continued. "You get great heating and air conditioning that just about anybody can install in a few hours. And we're really happy that the product could be recognized at NHS."

Media Contact: 
Kyle Davis
Phone: 270-366-0457
Email: kyle.d@mrcool.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrcool-diy-wins-award-at-national-hardware-show-300864260.html

SOURCE MRCOOL

