29.07.2020 03:41:00

MR TIME successfully launches collaboration series with Ducati on Makuake

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MR TIME, an Apposter's wearable brand, has successfully launched its four smartwatch faces and two straps created through the collaborative efforts of MR TIME and Ducati, an Italian superbike brand, via Makuake, a crowdfunding platform(https://www.makuake.com/project/ducati_edition_strap/). MR TIME is an official licensor of Ducati. The Makuake campaign will remain open until September 27. Apposter has been an active member company of the Born2Global Centre since 2016.

The smartwatch straps are made from cowhide imported from Europe. An easy spring bar system means the straps and watch are easily attachable and removable, without the need for an assisting device. The metal ring holder and buckle, with their eye-catching Ducati logo engraving, are covered with a dual-layer coating so that even those sensitive to metal can wear them safely. The straps are certified by a nationally-accredited systems laboratory. All products are durable and high-quality as they use seraphil thread from Amann, which is used for seat covers in high-end German cars.

The smartwatch faces utilize Ducati's brand assets: the user need only enter MR TIME's exclusive smartphone app to simultaneously enjoy the benefits of the strap and digital content.

MR TIME is a global platform on which users can create their own smartwatch faces and immediately apply them to their devices via mobile means (the app has amassed a total of 2.5 million downloads thus far). Another advantage of the collaboration is that the smartwatch faces and straps are offered in a special set edition. MR TIME has engaged in multiple collaborations with global brands, having previously worked with Marymond, Astro Boy, Rilakkuma, Keith Haring, and Maison Kitsune.

MR TIME will also release products on August 1 that were created with the street fashion brand Acme De La Vie (ADLV). The special limited-edition box includes a smartwatch face, two straps, one bracelet and a griptok. Products are even more appealing because of their hidden inclusion of ADLV's new "donut boy/girl" design.

For more detailed information on MR TIME, visit www.mrtime.io.

Media Contact

Apposter (MR TIME): hyunmid@apposter.com 
Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200724/2866731-1

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

