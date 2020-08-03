Mr. Shigeki Ishida to join Fun Group as CPO; Mr. Keigo Aoki as VPoE

TOKYO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fun Group Inc. that oversees an entertainment business that specializes in local sightseeing tours, "Fun" (HQ: Shibuya-ku Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kenji Miki) hereby announces that Mr. Shigeki Ishida has joined as CPO (Chief Product Officer, a joint developer) and Mr. Keigo Aoki as VPoE (Vice President of Engineering).

Mr. Shigeki Ishida is President of Mikasa Manufacturing Engineering Design Co. Ltd., who has developed an "auto-pilot UBER-type unmanned police station" in a joint project with Dubai Police with track records on world-class manufacturing of hardware. Mr. Keigo Aoki has led development and operation of software and technical staff in Aoi Co. that manages a smartphone prep school, "Aoi Seminar" as its CTO.

Fun Group will further enhance its teams to develop hardware and software and actively invest in both existing and new businesses for their growth.

Profile

Shigeki Ishida / Siggy

President of Mikasa Manufacturing Engineering Design Co. Ltd., which engages in businesses in Europe, U.S and Middle East with development, designing and manufacturing of control panels as its main domain. It has developed and is operating the "auto-pilot UBER-type unmanned police station" in a joint project with the United Arab Emirates and Dubai Police, automatic-delivery robot "Hakobot" in cooperation with Mr. Takafumi Horie, and manned mega-robot businesses. He also works as the representative of "KYANOS SC", an e-sport NPO.

Keigo Aoki / Aokky

Entered KDDI Corporation in 2007. Engaged in solution marketing for corporate customers and acquiring members for its settlement businesses, etc. Participated in Aoi Co. that manages a smartphone prep school, "Aoi Seminar" to lead development and operation of its services; assumed the role of its CTO in 2016; left it as it was acquired by Z-kai Group in 2019. Will join Fun Group as VPoE in August 2020.

Current management structure

CEO and President: Kenji Miki / Micky

COO, Director: Shu Konno / Shu

CFO, Director: Tomoaki Soma / Tebow

VP of Strategy: Kohei Chikamori / Tebow

VP of Business Development: Itaru Sando / Santos

VP of Marketing: Ryota Fujitani / Fuji

Regional CFO for APAC and Americas: Yasushi Izumi / Issac

VP of Engineering: Keigo Aoki / Aokky (newly appointed)

CPO, joint developer: Shigeki Ishida / Siggy (newly appointed)

