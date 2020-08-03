+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
03.08.2020 04:00:00

Mr. Shigeki Ishida to join Fun Group as CPO; Mr. Keigo Aoki as VPoE

TOKYO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fun Group Inc. that oversees an entertainment business that specializes in local sightseeing tours, "Fun" (HQ: Shibuya-ku Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kenji Miki) hereby announces that Mr. Shigeki Ishida has joined as CPO (Chief Product Officer, a joint developer) and Mr. Keigo Aoki as VPoE (Vice President of Engineering).

Mr. Shigeki Ishida is President of Mikasa Manufacturing Engineering Design Co. Ltd., who has developed an "auto-pilot UBER-type unmanned police station" in a joint project with Dubai Police with track records on world-class manufacturing of hardware. Mr. Keigo Aoki has led development and operation of software and technical staff in Aoi Co. that manages a smartphone prep school, "Aoi Seminar" as its CTO.

Fun Group will further enhance its teams to develop hardware and software and actively invest in both existing and new businesses for their growth.

Profile
Shigeki Ishida / Siggy
President of Mikasa Manufacturing Engineering Design Co. Ltd., which engages in businesses in Europe, U.S and Middle East with development, designing and manufacturing of control panels as its main domain. It has developed and is operating the "auto-pilot UBER-type unmanned police station" in a joint project with the United Arab Emirates and Dubai Police, automatic-delivery robot "Hakobot" in cooperation with Mr. Takafumi Horie, and manned mega-robot businesses. He also works as the representative of "KYANOS SC", an e-sport NPO.

Keigo Aoki / Aokky
Entered KDDI Corporation in 2007. Engaged in solution marketing for corporate customers and acquiring members for its settlement businesses, etc. Participated in Aoi Co. that manages a smartphone prep school, "Aoi Seminar" to lead development and operation of its services; assumed the role of its CTO in 2016; left it as it was acquired by Z-kai Group in 2019. Will join Fun Group as VPoE in August 2020.

Current management structure
CEO and President: Kenji Miki / Micky
COO, Director: Shu Konno / Shu
CFO, Director: Tomoaki Soma / Tebow
VP of Strategy: Kohei Chikamori / Tebow
VP of Business Development: Itaru Sando / Santos
VP of Marketing: Ryota Fujitani / Fuji
Regional CFO for APAC and Americas: Yasushi Izumi / Issac
VP of Engineering: Keigo Aoki / Aokky (newly appointed)
CPO, joint developer: Shigeki Ishida / Siggy (newly appointed)

 

SOURCE Fun Group Inc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Siemens Healthineers vor Milliardengeschäft: Kauf von Varian Medical Systems angekündigt - Prognose nach Zahlen
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Bank Cler will wohl Kunden im nächsten Jahr Kryptowährungen anbieten
Läuft die Kryptowährung Tether dem Bitcoin bald den Rang ab?
Rohstoffe im Juli 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
RLF-100 (aviptadil) clinical trial showed rapid recovery from respiratory failure and inhibition of coronavirus replication in human lung cells

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB