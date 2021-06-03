SMI 11’511 0.4%  SPI 14’836 0.3%  Dow 34’577 -0.1%  DAX 15’633 0.2%  Euro 1.0958 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’079 -0.2%  Gold 1’871 -2.0%  Bitcoin 34’898 3.4%  Dollar 0.9033 0.6%  Öl 71.4 0.2% 
03.06.2021 22:32:00

Mr. Mark Baxter Elected as New Police Association of Ontario President

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) membership elected Mark Baxter, Brantford Police Association, as their new President. President Mark Baxter will immediately begin his three-year term that runs until 2024. In addition, Cameron Gough with the Kingston Police Association was elected to the PAO Board of Directors today in the role of Sworn Director.

PAO logo (CNW Group/Police Association of Ontario)

Elections for open positions on the PAO Board of Directors were held during the PAO's virtual 89th Annual General Meeting, which was attended by executive representatives from 46 local police associations across the province.

Outgoing PAO President Bruce Chapman announced his retirement from policing earlier this year and will be staying on with the Association in a Past-President role until the end of June for a smooth transition. Introductory meetings have been scheduled with various policing and community stakeholders to continue the PAO's strong advocacy efforts surrounding our members' health and safety, engaging the diverse communities our members serve, and ensuring the proper tools and supports are readily available to all police personnel to keep Ontario's communities safe.

On behalf of our 46 member associations and over 28,000 sworn and civilian police personnel across the province, the PAO Board of Directors and staff extend our immense thanks and gratitude to Past-President Chapman for his dedication and leadership over his six-year term as well as his 40 years of police service. We wish him the very best in his retirement and future opportunities.

The newly-constituted PAO Board of Directors has selected Director Pamela Twining (Ottawa Police Association) as their Board Chair for the next year. Congratulations to Director Twining on her appointment to this important position. The PAO Board looks forward to continuing to advance the PAO's mandate and priorities on behalf of all members throughout Ontario.

About the Police Association of Ontario (PAO):
Founded in 1933, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) is the official provincial representative body for over 28,000 sworn and civilian police personnel from 46 police associations across Ontario. A unifying voice for advocacy in policing, the PAO provides its member associations with representation, resource, and support.

Website: PAO.ca  |  Twitter:@PoliceAssocON  |  Facebook:PoliceAssociationOfOntario

SOURCE Police Association of Ontario

﻿

