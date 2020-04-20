MPE launches an emergency medical cart to meet critical ventilator need

MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Products & Engineering (MPE-INC), a leading design and manufacturing partner to medical device and equipment OEMs, announced today that it has launched the Emergency Response Cart to solve ventilator workflow issues related to the urgent treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The largest custom medical cart manufacturer in the United States, MPE received valuable input from numerous healthcare partners of the immediate need for a medical cart that could support various ventilators and their respective workflows.

MPE went from napkin sketch to market ready product in only 10 days. The result is a COVID-19 ventilator workflow cart that is durable yet lightweight for high demand ICU and Critical Care environments. Workflow compatibility is achieved with all-inclusive device shelf, basket, total lock medical grade casters and three mounting rails to hold the ventilator circuit arm, humidifier and other necessary equipment. It can also carry oxygen tanks for transport of a ventilated patient or for use in locations that lack an oxygen supply. Made in the USA, ships fully assembled for rapid deployment and immediate field use.

Hank Kohl, MPE President and CEO says the entire organization has rallied to meet the challenges that manufacturers of medical equipment are facing to meet the urgent needs of healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19.

"We have resolved to be part of the solution," Mr. Kohl said. "From initial concepts to full volume production, MPE has delivered a medical cart optimized to support over 90% of ventilators. In addition, we are working with all of the major medical distribution partners in order to get these ventilator carts to end users as quickly as possible."

Because MPE is a single source supplier to many of the world's most recognized medical device OEMs, their FDA registered operations remain fully operational throughout COVID-19. Their dedicated employees are working overtime to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.

About MPE-INC

MPE-INC is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design and engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs, leveraging a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee.

