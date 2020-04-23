+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 01:35:00

MP Materials, North America's Only Rare Earths Producer, Awarded Contract From DoD To Accelerate U.S. Production Of Critical Materials To Support National Defense

MOUNTAIN PASS, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Materials, owner and operator of Mountain Pass, the only rare earth mining and processing site in North America, was chosen by the U.S. Department of Defense for a contract aimed at restoring domestic Heavy Rare Earths production to the United States.  MP Materials is the only firm capable of providing a fully U.S.-based solution.

The contract serves as Phase 1 of a DoD effort to reduce U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities by ultimately enabling commercial scale production and operation of a U.S.-based Heavy Rare Earth separation facility.

"We appreciate the DoD's leadership in addressing U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities. That is MP's core mission, and we look forward to continued partnership with DoD in tackling this critical challenge," said MP Materials Co-Chairman, James Litinsky. "We are committed to restoring the full rare earth supply chain to the United States, paving the way for the onshoring of robust and diverse industries that will thrive through global competition, world-class products and sustainable environmental standards."

MP Materials is the only rare earths producer with the ability to source and process these critical components, including Heavy Rare Earths, in the U.S. Currently, these elements, which are required for security and defense systems, are sourced and processed largely in China. The DoD's Phase 1 funding will support detailed planning and design of a U.S.-based Heavy Rare Earth separation facility, a critical component for expansion of the U.S. rare earth and magnetics industry. 

Upon completion of Phase 1, the DoD may award further contracts in support of commercial scale production based on Phase 1 results.

About MP Materials
MP Materials is the owner and operator of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mining and Processing facility, the only integrated site of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. With over 200 employees, MP Materials produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content, essential for the development of technologies such as defense systems, smartphones, drones, and electric vehicles. It operates a green mining and processing facility, and is currently one of the lowest-cost producers of rare earth concentrate. MP plays a leadership role in advocating for a more robust and competitive rare earths industry in the U.S. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mp-materials-north-americas-only-rare-earths-producer-awarded-contract-from-dod-to-accelerate-us-production-of-critical-materials-to-support-national-defense-301045761.html

SOURCE MP Materials

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.04.20
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
22.04.20
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Analyse: Amerikas Öl-Region erleidet einen Infarkt
Scholz will private Weltwährung Libra nicht zulassen
Anleihemärkte im Blick: Kommt bald die Leitzinssenkung in der Schweiz?
BioNTech-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: OK für erste deutsche klinische Corona-Impfstoff-Prüfung
Wirecard-Aktie springt nachbörslich an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
CS-Aktie steigt dennoch: US-Klage gegen Credit Suisse wegen Manipulation bei Firmenbonds
Sika-GV genehmigt Dividende für Geschäftsjahr 2019
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigte nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB