MozaicID Supplies CFATS Facilities With TWIC Readers Meeting Full Compliance With RBPS 12(iv) (Option 3)

08.04.2021 14:52:00
CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MozaicID announces the sale of multiple MozaicID Mobile Credential Reader (MCR) units to Chemical Facilities Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) facilities nationwide. The MozaicID MCR is capable of reading TWIC, CAC, PIV, PIV-I and other identity smart cards and provides a fully compliant security solution, fulfilling Option 3 of CFATS RBPS 12(iv).
MozaicID's President, Steve Bowen, identifies the use of TWIC as a cost-effective solution to meet full compliance with RBPS 12(iv). TWIC allows facilities to maintain high-level security while also significantly decreasing the overall security costs of individual personnel vetting. The MozaicID MCR meets all the requirements outlined in RBPS 12(iv):
i. Verify and validate identity
ii. Check criminal history
iii. Verify and validate legal authorization to work
iv. identify people with terrorist ties.
Other standout features of the MCR include validation of TWIC and the ability to check against the DHS Cancelled Card List (CCL), without connectivity required. The MozaicID MCR validates the expiration and authenticity of the TWIC and card issuance by TSA. MozaicID offers a cost effective security solution to facilities across the nation. Visit www.MozaicID.com to learn more about MozaicID's security solution.
About MozaicID
MozaicID has developed groundbreaking, integrated security solutions, providing identity verifications for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. The premier product, the MozaicID MCR is the leading solution on the market providing assured smartcard authentication and identity verification. Operating as a stand-alone product that requires zero connectivity during normal credential reading operations. MozaicID is an industry innovator within the security ecosphere with access to the most up-to-date resources and technologies. For more information, visit www.MozaicID.com
Media Contact:
Stephen Winn
(757) 767-7744
307016@email4pr.com
www.MozaicID.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mozaicid-supplies-cfats-facilities-with-twic-readers-meeting-full-compliance-with-rbps-12iv-option-3-301264906.html
SOURCE MozaicID
